Special ed expert promoted to DES deputy director

Elroy Bryan

(CNS): Elroy Bryan, a 22-year veteran educator and special needs expert, has been appointed as the deputy director of the Department of Education Services (DES). Bryan has moved up from his role as Senior School Improvement Officer at the DES with responsibility for Special Education Needs and Disabilities, where he has been working closely with the Ministry of Education to develop a new Special Education Needs and Disability (SEND) Code of Practice. A former principal at Lighthouse School, he will now support DES Director of Education Mark Ray in a much broader role.

Bryan, who started the new job over a week ago, is assisting in the oversight of compulsory early years, primary, secondary and further education provision throughout the Cayman Islands. He will also assist the director with human resource issues and responsibilities to ensure that all schools and sections within the DES can deliver its various services.

Ray congratulated his new deputy, saying that Bryan has demonstrated extensive system knowledge, passion and a strong desire to continue building on the education system’s successes. “His appointment creates exciting possibilities as we embark on our journey to educational excellence,” he said.

Bryan holds a Master of Science in General Special Education from the University of North Dakota and a Bachelor of Science in Physical Education with a minor in Business and Health from Lambuth University in Jackson, Tennessee. He is a 2008 recipient of the Golden Apple Award for excellence in teaching and a 2009 recipient of the Young Caymanian Leaders Award (YCLA).

Bryan was employed as principal of the Lighthouse School for two years and deputy principal at the Savannah Primary School (now Joanna Clarke Primary School) for three years prior. He also worked as head of the Adaptive Physical Education Programme at the Lighthouse School for 14 years.

“I am truly delighted at this opportunity to serve the children of the Cayman Islands in this new capacity,” he said in relation to his new job. “I look forward to the team’s continued support in creating the ideal teaching and learning environment for all our children.”

MoE Acting Chief Officer Lyneth Monteith said she was confident that in his new capacity, he will be better able to provide the director with the necessary support to cultivate a world-class education system for Cayman.