Six more Cuban migrants arrive on Cayman Brac

Cuban migrant vessel in Cayman Brac (file photo)

(CNS): The second boat in two days carrying Cuban migrants has arrived in Cayman Islands waters. The boat carrying six men arrived in Cayman Brac at about 10:45am today (Tuesday), the Customs and Border Control Service (CBC) reported. The migrants have disembarked and are being processed in accordance with the usual protocols. Another boat arrived in East End yesterday (Monday) carrying five people, bringing the total number of migrants arriving this week to eleven.

Meanwhile, there is no word from the CBC about how many Cubans who were here as asylum seekers have left without notifying officials, or when they left and how. It was reported yesterday that an unknown number had departed and the CBC did not know who they were, as they apparently don’t keep track of asylum seekers who are living in the community.