Dozens of baby turtles lost due to bad lighting

Unfriendly lighting on Seven Mile Beach causes the death of turtle hatchlings (photo from DoE social media)

(CNS): Around two dozen turtle hatchlings died last week because the nest from which they hatched was close to condos along Seven Mile Beach that did not have turtle-friendly lighting. As a result, the Department of Environment is once again urging people who own beachfront property near critical nesting habitat to contact them for help installing lights that will not misorient the endangered baby sea turtles. Only around 1 in 1,000 survuve to adulthood and the species need all the support they can get.

The DoE said that on 3 August the department’s Turtle Hotline received a report of a lone sea turtle hatchling on the beach. The turtle team checked the location and realised it was from an unknown nest. Ocean Sciences student and DoE Intern Danielle Seales investigated and discovered that many hatchlings from the nest had been attracted to artificial lights from condos further down the beach and had not made it to the water. Tracks on the sand indicated more than 25 hatchlings had misoriented and only a few were recovered.

The DoE Turtle Team monitors every sea turtle nest across the island to ensure the hatchlings make it safely to the sea. But sometimes nests are unidentified because the mother’s tracks are either washed away by high tides or raked over by people cleaning the beach. The DoE said that, unfortunately, this means the team cannot ensure the safety of the hatchlings.

Turtle hatchlings are attracted to and distracted by white lights, and they can become exhausted and die when they do not find the ocean. Every year, the DoE retrieves hatchlings from swimming pools, drains, car parks, roads, hedges and ironshore due to artificial lighting.

Amber-coloured turtle-friendly lights which are still bright enough for people to see use very little energy and can save the lives of many baby turtles.