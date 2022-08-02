Sargassum trial stalled as seaweed decomposes

Pumping equipment for sargassum removal (photo provided by the DoE)

Sargassum pumping trial in progress (photo provided by the DoE)

(CNS): The trial to remove the massive influx of sargassum stranded in the North Sound using a pumping system has come to an abrupt end after just a few days because the level of decomposition of the seaweed made continued removal efforts impractical, according to the Department of Environment.

The pilot project started over the weekend and was supposed to continue through this week, but after removing around over 2,880 square feet, the rapid degradation of the sargassum has made the pumping process impossible.

After the sargassum landed and became stuck in the North Sound on Saturday, 23 July, the government mobilised emergency funding to secure the services of an unnamed private contractor to undertake the seaweed removal by Wednesday. The trial began on Friday evening and continued over the weekend.

“Given the success over the weekend, we were hopeful the pumping system would continue to be effective this week and extended the closure of Garvin Park accordingly,” DoE Director Gina Ebanks-Petrie said. “Unfortunately, the sargassum started to rapidly decompose, impacting the ability of the pumps to continue functioning effectively.”

She added, “We know a lot more now about what worked and what did not. Every stranding event will be unique, so long-term scenario mapping and response planning will be crucial to ensuring we are better prepared for the next event.”

Local influxes of sargassum are driven by various external factors, including climate change, representing an emerging long-term issue for the Cayman Islands and islands throughout the Caribbean.

Premier and Minister of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency Wayne Panton said, “This is not an issue unique to the Cayman Islands and there is no ‘magic bullet’ solution for sargassum responses. Many other countries in the Caribbean are facing similar, large-scale stranding events and we are all trying to figure out how to effectively anticipate and manage them in ways which may be appropriate to our circumstances.”

Panton added, “The government is staying abreast of the emerging research in terms of how to respond to these events, how to predict when and where they may occur, and potential end uses for any collected seaweed. We look forward to collaborating with a variety of public and private stakeholders as we develop the policies and plans necessary to address future Sargassum landing events.”

When sargassum washes up on local beaches, leaving it to decompose is usually the best option, especially during the turtle nesting season. Over time, the seaweed is washed away or buried by wave action, nourishing the beach and stabilising the shoreline without the risk of sand removal associated with beach grooming.

However, the situation in the North Sound presents a new dilemma because the seaweed is stuck on top of the water, wrapped around the mangroves or decomposing on the ironshore. As a result, officials were seeking a very different approach to the clean-up effort.

Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn said lessons were learned from this trial that will inform future removal efforts and a longer-term national response plan.

“The sargassum stranding in the North Sound is unlike any we have experienced previously in terms of its location, weather conditions and scale, demonstrating the need for scenario mapping inclusive of the private sector, which can deliver the innovations needed to manage future influx events,” she said.

“The trial removed more than 2,880 square feet of seaweed and the teams on the ground learned a lot about the parameters for success using this method. Unfortunately, the seaweed has now degraded to the point where pumping it out is no longer feasible,” Ahearn added.

Officials have not yet indicated if they are going to try a different approach to try to remove this influx or if they intend to allow nature to take its course. Meanwhile, since the trial has ended, Garvin Park has been reopened to the general public.