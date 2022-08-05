DP: Safety net needed to improve national happiness
(CNS): The Cayman Islands needs to invest in a social safety net and policies to improve its “gross national happiness”, Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Chris Saunders has said. Of the six metrics that drive a county’s happiness levels used by the United Nations for its World Happiness Report, the one that counts most is social support, “someone to count on in case of an emergency”, he said at a recent press briefing. But he estimated that 95% of families are “just one medical emergency away from bankruptcy”.
During the press briefing to launch the 2021 Population and Housing Census Report last week, Saunders said it was not a positive thing for even the nicest country if people worry as they lie in bed at night about their health and how they would feed their family if something happened to them.
“So the question is, how do we put the social support in place?” he said, noting that the data from the census had given the government the type of metrics it needs to work on new initiatives. The minister pointed out that the infrastructure needed to support Cayman’s growing population was only part of the picture.
The mental health and social well-being of its people were more important, but these have been historically neglected, he said, which means that people are not equipped to help themselves and, in turn, benefit from the country’s economic success.
“It is the social and mental and well-being that we have for a long time basically abandoned and not focused on,” he said, adding that government plans to look at the overall health of all civil servants in partnership with CINICO.
“We are looking at launching a programme right now where… we want to do an executive medical check on just about every single public servant,” the minister revealed. “Is it going to cost us a lot of money? Yes, it will. But… when you look at where we spend money on healthcare, 80% of it is on emergencies.”
Saunders added that it was important to help people be healthier and get regular checks before they get really sick, pre-empting those potentially serious health problems, which will save the government money in the long run.
See the country rankings in the UN World Happiness Report.
See the full press briefing on CIGTV below:
Turtles All The Way Down
They aren’t even trying to hide it. They dont care at all anout the future of caymanians….just buying enough votes with welfare gifts for next election. Kind of sad in the last dozen years PPM and PACT have destroyed for selfish gain the national system that sincerely caring and intelligent Caymanians built over decades.
DP – there is a safety net. It is called the Caymanian Protection Law. Just enforce that and almost all would be remedied!
If you can find a way to lower the cost of food/fuel many people would be a lot happier. I know to an extent the cost is fueled by the countries we import from but they could reduce the amount of duty that is put on it. Particularly as CIG said not long ago that there was a surplus in the government purse.
Diagnosing visible obesity, and confronting rampant unexplored emotional eating, will not endear a workforce, or contribute to self-esteem and general happiness. Patients weighting over 300lbs will be shamed and turned away in the lobby for they are ineligible for executive medical stress tests as they exceed load rating for the treadmill and heart sensors can’t detect the heartbeat through the layers of girth. Why not try a donut eating contest if you just want to hit those happy buttons? Let’s try to find a positive social idea that benefits all of society (not just select civil servants) and that doesn’t cost KYD$10,000,000 every few months. eg. Health Minister/CMO could suggest our population “Eat More Plants”, for free, and skip the medical diagnosis/recurring costs that in many cases will instruct the very same prescription.
OMG….this round of MLAs isn’t even trying to hide their stupidity…it’s like they are proudly rejoicing while they destroy our futures.
Eats less and move more is the key to happiness!
Healthcare clearly needs to be nationalized.
What I am seeing in Cayman is private insurance providers making profit from health insurance premiums when people are younger and more healthy only to increase the cost of insurance premiums on people that are older to such an extent that it is not affordable and is forcing the cost of caring for the elderly on the government.
i would be happy if if cig stopped wasting peoples money.
tax and spend is all pact know how to do
PACT talk is different but they have done nothing to address or resolve the real problems caused by 8 years of PPM
i keep saying it….
cayman is becoming a welfare state.
you will have 3 classes in the future:
super rich expats
low cost imported labour
caymanians living on state handouts.
At some point the super rich expats leave. They don’t have to stay here, and few do happily, knowing how their life looks and operates back in the real world. Cayman is slowly getting better/more tolerable than it used to be.
PACT seems to be a Socialist government which has never worked in other countries. They also now seem to be jumping on the Black Power bandwagon which is even worse
CNS: If you look at the list of the “happiest” countries (link at the bottom of the article), they are all very successful social democracies with a strong safety net. Emphasis on “democracy”. Venezuela, which is often cited as a prime example of why socialism doesn’t work, is ranked ‘Authoritarian’ by the Economist Intelligence Unit Democracy Index.