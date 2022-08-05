DP: Safety net needed to improve national happiness

Deputy Premier Chris Saunders at the 2021 Census of Population and Housing Report press briefing

(CNS): The Cayman Islands needs to invest in a social safety net and policies to improve its “gross national happiness”, Deputy Premier and Finance Minister Chris Saunders has said. Of the six metrics that drive a county’s happiness levels used by the United Nations for its World Happiness Report, the one that counts most is social support, “someone to count on in case of an emergency”, he said at a recent press briefing. But he estimated that 95% of families are “just one medical emergency away from bankruptcy”.

During the press briefing to launch the 2021 Population and Housing Census Report last week, Saunders said it was not a positive thing for even the nicest country if people worry as they lie in bed at night about their health and how they would feed their family if something happened to them.

“So the question is, how do we put the social support in place?” he said, noting that the data from the census had given the government the type of metrics it needs to work on new initiatives. The minister pointed out that the infrastructure needed to support Cayman’s growing population was only part of the picture.

The mental health and social well-being of its people were more important, but these have been historically neglected, he said, which means that people are not equipped to help themselves and, in turn, benefit from the country’s economic success.

“It is the social and mental and well-being that we have for a long time basically abandoned and not focused on,” he said, adding that government plans to look at the overall health of all civil servants in partnership with CINICO.

“We are looking at launching a programme right now where… we want to do an executive medical check on just about every single public servant,” the minister revealed. “Is it going to cost us a lot of money? Yes, it will. But… when you look at where we spend money on healthcare, 80% of it is on emergencies.”

Saunders added that it was important to help people be healthier and get regular checks before they get really sick, pre-empting those potentially serious health problems, which will save the government money in the long run.