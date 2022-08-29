Radar under repair as Atlantic brews new storms
(CNS): An assessment of the work needed to repair the dome of the Kearney Gomez Doppler Weather Radar, which was damaged last year, is underway, which has partially shut down the weather system, officials have said. Images will be available overnight but the radar will be offline during the daytime, just as the Atlantic begins brewing, a quartet of tropical systems.
One of the weather systems currently forming is a trough of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea close to the Cayman Islands that has a 20% chance of becoming a storm by the weekend.
After a very quiet summer, the National Hurricane Centre is now monitoring four different systems. In addition to the low-pressure system to the south of Cayman, a broad area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic is producing a large area of disorganised cloudiness and showers moving west, which forecasters say has an 80% chance of formation by the end of the week.
The radar and dome were damaged one year ago during Tropical Storm Grace, and officials are now in the process of determining an estimated completion date for the repairs, just as the hurricane season moves into its busiest period.
Officials said in a press release that more information on the repairs will be provided once the assessment is complete. This will include the estimated completion date and how these works will aim to minimise the risk that future severe weather events will damage the radar,
The weather radar went offline last year due to a combination of issues related to the backup generator, the damaged dome, and a failed radar part. The backup generator service was restored in June 2022 and the radar was repaired in July 2022.
Category: Science & Nature, Weather
For some of the commenters who may have just woken up – the radar was off-line for most of last year’s hurricane season too! No concerns then?
Today’s forecast is for a 20% chance of repair in time for the 2023 hurricane season to knock it out again. I am however eternally grateful to our “officials” that if I get up at 2.30am tomorrow morning, I should be able to get a radar image of something?.
Nothing significant around us so no reason to think the radar is actually needed for hurricane monitoring at this time. That there are areas of disturbed weather possible in the middle of the Atlantic really not an issue our radar can help meteorologists with. And the patch by Central America similarly doesn’t really need our radar to track it. If it defied predictions and turned into a hurricane tomorrow they just don’t turn the radar off to check the roof leak. That the radar is back down during the day is annoying, but this is not a hurricane story.
Honestly, does anyone in charge have a brain cell they can all share?
Par for the course … when we need it the most; its DOWN!
There isn’t a soul in Cayman that I’ve ever spoke to that felt the current weather service administration team was worth its weight in salt. Utterly disappointing that repairs are planned precisely at the peak of the hurricane season.
Am I missing something here? They wait until we’re knuckle deep into Hurricane season to take our radar offline to repair it when it was damaged a year ago?!
It’s like when they decided to rip up Cardinal Avenue right when the cruise ships returned.
This place is nuts.
The one season of the year we can’t afford to have it not working… SMH
If the system cant hold up under a TS what was the point? Will we need to repair it every year?
another glorious day for the civil service….
More importantly is we’re we lied to at the last report when it was fixed that further repairs were needed but only to a leaking roof and to put a dehumidifier in place ?
Really trying hard to keep the faith
#worldclass