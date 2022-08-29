Radar under repair as Atlantic brews new storms

(CNS): An assessment of the work needed to repair the dome of the Kearney Gomez Doppler Weather Radar, which was damaged last year, is underway, which has partially shut down the weather system, officials have said. Images will be available overnight but the radar will be offline during the daytime, just as the Atlantic begins brewing, a quartet of tropical systems.

One of the weather systems currently forming is a trough of low pressure over the northwestern Caribbean Sea close to the Cayman Islands that has a 20% chance of becoming a storm by the weekend.

After a very quiet summer, the National Hurricane Centre is now monitoring four different systems. In addition to the low-pressure system to the south of Cayman, a broad area of low pressure over the central tropical Atlantic is producing a large area of disorganised cloudiness and showers moving west, which forecasters say has an 80% chance of formation by the end of the week.

The radar and dome were damaged one year ago during Tropical Storm Grace, and officials are now in the process of determining an estimated completion date for the repairs, just as the hurricane season moves into its busiest period.

Officials said in a press release that more information on the repairs will be provided once the assessment is complete. This will include the estimated completion date and how these works will aim to minimise the risk that future severe weather events will damage the radar,

The weather radar went offline last year due to a combination of issues related to the backup generator, the damaged dome, and a failed radar part. The backup generator service was restored in June 2022 and the radar was repaired in July 2022.