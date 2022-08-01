Pumping trial starts on sargassum in North Sound

The unnamed local contractor holds a large tube under the water as it sucks up the sargassum (photos supplied by the DoE)





(CNS): The Department of Environment’s sargassum clean-up trial will continue throughout this week, officials have said. Garvin Park, which is the base for the pilot operation, will remain closed until Thursday to give the contractors time to pump out a significant amount of the floating seaweed, which has been trapped in the North Sound for over a week and is now decomposing.

The system, in which a pump sucks up the sargassum like a giant wet vac, was tested on Friday and the DoE is looking closely at how fast the seaweed can be sucked up and removed from the water. The pumping is now set to take place over the next four days, which will allow officials to determine the feasibility of the experiment.

Ministry of Sustainability Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn said a multi-agency response had been mobilised, including the DoE, Hazard Management Cayman Islands and the Department of Environmental Health.

“The Cayman Islands Government is working to address the current situation and put in place long-term solutions to deal quickly with future incidents. Unfortunately, the influxes of sargassum we are seeing in the Cayman Islands are driven by external factors such as climate change and represent an emerging, long-term issue that we will have to manage on an ongoing annual basis,” she said.

However, the immediate priority is to address the current large-scale influx of sargassum in the North Sound, hence the decision to contract a local company for this trial run.

Premier Wayne Panton has said that the government will find the necessary budget for whatever is determined to be the best solution. But first, it is important to find out what works for this type of clean-up, where the sargassum is trapped on the surface of the coastal waters in the North Sound, among the mangroves and washed onto the ironshore. This presents a different problem from previous influxes, where the seaweed has washed up onto the beach on the southern shores.

Although Garvin Park is currently closed, boatowners can gain access to the park by request with the gate security throughout the work period.