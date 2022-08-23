Police urge repeat teen runaway to return home

Brianna Ebanks

(CNS): Fourteen-year-old Brianna Ebanks was reported missing on Friday, 19 August, and has not returned home since. Police are urging Brianna to return home or contact them or go to a police station immediately. She was last seen at a business on Eastern Avenue in George town on Friday morning but did not attend an appointment later that day. She has since been in contact with family members.

Brianna is of light brown complexion with brown eyes, about 5’5″ tall, with shoulder-length brown hair. She was last seen wearing a short black knitted skirt, green top, gold slippers and a black Jansport bag.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is encouraged to call the West Bay Police Station at 949-3999.