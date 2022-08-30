Police round up three burglary suspects

RCIPS van outside the courthouse

(CNS): Two men have been remanded in custody and a third was due before the courts today after police rounded up the three burglary suspects over the weekend. the arrests were made in connection with five different break-ins over the course of this month that all took place at commercial premises in the capital.

A 48-year-old man from George Town was arrested on Saturday, 27 August, in relation to a burglary at a business on Shedden Road and charged with burglary and failing to provide a specimen. He appeared in court Monday, when he was remanded until 6 September.

A 45-year-old Cuban national who matched the description of a suspected burglar was also arrested on Saturday a short distance from the scene and not long after a break-in at a North Church Street business. He was charged over the weekend and appeared in court yesterday, when he was remanded until Wednesday.

A 22-year-old man from George Town was arrested on Sunday, 28 August, in relation to three separate burglary incidents that took place at the same business in George Town on 15, 20 and 28 August, when police arrived to find the suspect fleeing from the premises. Officers arrested the man after a short chase on foot. He was later charged with three counts of burglary and is due in court Tuesday.