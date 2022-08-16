Police hunt suspect in violent machete attack

(CNS): A George Town man is recovering in hospital after a man he knew attacked him with a machete at an address on Shedden Road, near the junction of Eastern Avenue, sometime Thursday night. Police were informed about the assault on Friday morning after the victim had been treated at the hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries to his arm. The suspect had already fled the scene by the time officers arrived to follow-up on the report and remains at large as the investigation continues.