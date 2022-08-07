Police appeal for information in fatal crash

Margret Rose Garcia (from social media)

(CNS): The RCIPS has confirmed the identity of the 77-year-old retired school teacher who was killed in a car crash last weekend on the way home from her daughter’s wedding, as they appealed to the public for more information. Margret Rose Garcia of Bodden Town died as a result of the collision on Sunday morning, 31 July.

Two other people from the wedding party were also injured and have since been discharged from hospital. It is understood that a white Kia Sportage SUV carrying four people crashed into a tree on South Church Street.

Police have not made any arrests and have not said what they believe caused the driver to hit the tree. However, the RCIPS expressed condolences to the family.

The collision remains under investigation by the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit (TARP) and investigators are encouraging anyone with information regarding the collision to call the unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.