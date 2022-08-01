Panton urges respect for LGBTQs at Pride Parade
(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton was at the forefront of Cayman’s second Pride Parade on Saturday, when the LGBTQ+ community and those who support equality came together for the annual celebration. Starting from Public Beach and making its way down the West Bay Road to the Festival Green at Camana Bay, the event had stirred controversy this year, not over the issues at stake for the community but because the Cayman LGBTQ Foundation charged people to enter the parade as well as the after-party.
However, the organisation’s founder, Noel Cayasso-Smith, justified the decision, saying it was a costly event to organise and the foundation wanted to begin fundraising in earnest for an LGBTQ+ support centre and shelter, especially for younger members of the community who feel ostracised.
In the end, hundreds of people joined in the event, which once again went off very peacefully and without any concerns regarding lewd behaviour. In a short speech to the crowd at the end of the march, Panton urged respect for all members of the community.
“It is my dream that one day everyone in our islands will be judged by the content of their character, not by the colour of their skin, not by their gender and certainly not their sexual orientation. Everybody deserves respect and the dignity to be who they are,” he said.
Acting Governor Franz Manderson also took part in the parade. Barbara Conolly, one of the very few MPs in the Cayman Islands who has openly supported the LGBTQ+ community, was also there for her second Pride Parade.
Category: Local News
I’m sorry, but nobody should have to be instructed to respect religious right wing intolerance and/or CIG-sponsored obstruction of civil rights. Giving legitimacy (and legal aid funds) to targeted special interest hate is not something Caymanians should have to accept as justifiable. How disappointing that’s still the narrative, with Panton using event mic-time to leave the door open for more government-underwritten headwinds against our own people.
I would love to see someone complain about lewdness…then post a few videos from Batabano.
I’m all for these events but I fail to see how people can complain about the likes of people like Foots and then turn their heads at Batabano behaviour.
There seems to be a lot of Sunday only believers out there…