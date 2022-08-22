Panton ‘steps on toes’ over mangrove development

Mangroves (Photo by Omari Rankine)

(CNS): Premier Wayne Panton will not support development in the Central Mangrove Wetlands, he stated on Friday in the wake of comments made by two Cabinet colleagues that building the East-West Arterial extension would offer opportunities for lower-cost homes in the interior. Deputy Premier Chris Saunders and Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan publicly backed the idea last Wednesday.

But speaking at a press conference on Friday, where he sat next to Bryan, the premier said that while he didn’t want to “step on his toes”, the road doesn’t translate to developing in the wetlands.

Panton said that pursuing the highway extension was not a question of developing the Central Wetland Mangrove areas, though he accepted that some of the land was privately owned. But he made the case for retaining the mangroves for their existential ecological value they offer as well as for the potential to generate income on green markets once Cayman gets involved in the rapidly growing blue and green carbon trading by selling the eco-services they offer, such as carbon sequestering.

The premier said this type of land no longer has monetary value through development alone because people will now pay to keep mangroves and wetlands in their natural state because of their ability to absorb carbon. He said that like Cayman’s seagrass beds, they have a greater capacity to capture and store carbon than rainforests.

The premier said he supported the extension of the controversial road, which might disappoint those who believed he would put a stop to the project. However, he said he did not support allowing access for development access to the wetlands.

“The major factor is providing better access to the Eastern Districts… and providing a key route not subject to storm damage or road traffic accidents that might block off the road,” he said. “That road does not translate… to meaning that everything to the north of the Central Mangrove Wetland gets developed,” he added.

But he said it would make the south side of the road, especially around Frank Sound, more accessible, even though much of that land is also critical primary habitat that is home to much of Cayman’s dwindling unique flora and fauna.

Panton was clear that the wetlands must be protected, as he outlined the significance of this natural habitat for carbon trading and the services it provides to the country.

“That land has a significant value being left in its original state… You don’t have to sell the land to gain value from it. You can sell the services that the land… provides. There are companies and countries that will buy those services and create income and value for that land beyond… the existential value,” he said.

Concerns have been raised by environmentalists that the East-West Arterial extension from Woodland Avenue in Bodden Town to Frank Sound will cause major flooding problems for residents in the area. It will also break up the largest area of continuous mangrove forest in the Caribbean and allow people to access land in the area that has been protected because of its inaccessibility.

While much of the mangrove wetlands would be difficult to develop without massive amounts of very costly fill, the area includes some higher, drier land. Sales are already taking place for land within the interior, raising alarm that the limited remaining natural habitat in the east will be developed, not as affordable homes for local people but for profit for overseas investors.

The National Roads Authority is currently going through the process of finding consultants to conduct an environmental impact assessment, which will include a public consultation process.