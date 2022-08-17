Over two dozen more recruits join up for CI Regiment

Cohort 3 at the Cayman Islands Regiment Passing out Parade on Sunday

(CNS): Twenty-nine men and women who joined the Cayman Islands Regiment in its third round of recruitment have completed two weeks of intense basic military skills training, including first aid, communication and navigation skills, basic water rescue as well as humanitarian and disaster relief skills. This swells the ranks of this military organisation to 110 personnel, 95% of which are reservists who offer a support infrastructure for all of the other uniform services across all three islands.

A graduation ceremony for Cohort 3 of the CIR took place at the Cayman International School Arts and Recreational Centre on Sunday, 14 August.

The regiment training involves collaboration and partnership with other emergency services, namely Hazard Management (HMCI), Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Royal Cayman Islands Police Service (RCIPS), Cayman Islands Coast Guard (CICG) and Cayman Islands Fire Service (CIFS), officials said. This ensures that recruits are trained to provide resilience and support in any national emergency, such as an earthquake, pandemic, tropical storm, hurricane or major fire.

CIR Commanding Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Simon Watson said the basic training was key to the regiment’s ability to support the wider community through teamwork and partnership while undergoing mental and physical training.

“The CI Regiment provides support to our partner uniform services in the event of a national emergency. As such, it is imperative that our recruits are trained in a wide range of skills to ensure they are aptly prepared to respond in varying emergency scenarios across all three islands,” he said.

Instructors with a range of different skill sets came from the United Kingdom to help provide the necessary training in a safe environment for the recruits. The UK training team coordinated military instructor training courses geared towards building the regiment’s capability, resiliency and development. Four CIR personnel underwent Drill Instructor Training (DIT) and four others underwent Physical Training Instructor (PTI) course.

“This is the third and final training team from the UK that assisted the Regiment with its recruit training. Moving forward, CIR will be undertaking all basic training internally with its own trained instructors,” Watson said.

At a graduation ceremony held on Sunday, Home Affairs Minister Sabrina Turner presented certificates to the CIR personnel who successfully completed the PTI and DIT courses, along with the best performing personnel within each course. Two awards were also presented during the ceremony to the Best International Student from the Royal Military Academy, Sandhurst, which was presented to Second Lieutenant James MacFee, and the Best Cohort 3 Recruit, which was awarded to Trooper Darrel Evans.

“As the minister responsible for Home Affairs, I am proud of the dedication, willingness and achievements of the men and women of the Regiment Cohort 3. Their support of our uniformed service infrastructure in the event of a national emergency is commendable,” she said.

While the creation of a military force, supported by the British government, has in the past raised some concerns in the community, Governor Martin Roper, who inspected the parade of the new recruits, once again stressed that the primary purposes of the regiment are disaster preparedness and response.

“They have already been tested and proved their worth. They have rescued people from flooded homes after tropical storms, distributed food aid to families in need whilst in COVID quarantine, cleared storm debris, and so much more,” Roper said. “Cayman is better placed to respond to natural disasters thanks to the dedication of this group, who in turn are learning many valuable, transferrable skills.”