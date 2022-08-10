Over 42,000 corals treated in SCTLD crisis

A diver applies the antibiotic paste to corals around Grand Cayman

(CNS): Dr Croy McCoy, a senior marine biologist at the Department of Environment, has warned that coral reefs are in crisis and the current generation of scientists may be the last people who can do anything about their survival. A team of divers has treated over 42,000 corals in Cayman Islands waters with an antibiotic paste to protect them from the rampant spread of stony coral tissue loss disease, McCoy told a group of experts at a technical workshop on corals, as he outlined the efforts needed to save the reefs from multiple threats.

At the workshop, part of a four-day conference of coral scientists and members of the working group on Coral Conservation in the Overseas Territories (C-COT) that opened here on Tuesday, McCoy said that reefs everywhere are in peril and they must all act because it will be too late for the next generation of scientists to do anything. He stressed the importance of collaboration in addressing SCTLD in particular because, while it is not the only threat to reefs, it is one of the worst. However, it is galvanizing people to action.

“In my three decades as a coral reef ecologist I have never seen so many scientists working together,” he said. Given the complexities of this “grave threat”, there could be no other way because, going forward, the world has to do a much better job managing coral reefs, he said.

Outlining how the DoE here had acted to fight SCTLD and tried to slow down the spread, he said that at first, they felt as if they were “facing a losing battle” when the usual firebreak management system didn’t work. But he said the antibiotic paste has given each one of those tens of thousands of corals that have been treated a fighting chance, “at least until there is a better option”.

McCoy said that, even though the disease has now encircled the whole of Grand Cayman, some of the treated corals are showing resilience, which is a sign of hope. He said the collaboration of the scientific community was very important, as he noted the data collation and the part they are all playing in finding solutions to this disease.

The C-COT workshop, funded by the Darwin Initiative, is focused on SCTLD research and control, and includes marine scientists from the territories, as well as academics from UK and US universities who are working on this subject.

The chief officer in the climate ministry, Jennifer Ahearn, opened the conference on behalf of Premier Wayne Panton, who had been called to an unexpected meeting. She said that the people attending the workshop were the hope for coral reef survival.

Ahearn said it had been heartbreaking to watch SCTLD encircle Grand Cayman and see tens of thousands of corals under attack. But she warned that there were other threats to reefs to contend with, which was a fundamental issue not just for small island nations but all of humankind. “We all need to do a better job of managing reefs all over the world,” she said.

The workshop includes Cayman’s first Coral Fest, which will take place on Wednesday, beginning at 5:30pm, at the Westin and will be open to the public.