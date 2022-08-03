Ombudsman supervising DoA probe into canine death

RCIPS dog Baron

(CNS): The Department of Agriculture’s investigation into the unexplained death last month of Baron, a Belgian shepherd with the K-9 Unit, while he was in the George Town Police Station kennels is being supervised by the Office of the Ombudsman, CNS has learned, and Ombudsman Sharon Roulstone has said that the findings of the investigation will be made public. The death of Baron has caused outrage in the community as it is alleged the dog was left in a cage exposed to the sun without sufficient water.

The police have not yet commented on the accusations of neglect, but since they confirmed Baron’s death in response to a CNS inquiry, we have also learned that the dog’s usual handler is on extended leave and he had been left under the supervision of a police officer in the K-9 Unit that is not a trained dog handler.

The ombudsman’s office said that the police had reported Baron’s death to them when it was discovered on 9 July.

“We immediately opened an own-motion investigation (OMI) under section 3(2)(c) of the Police (Complaints by the Public) Act and instructed the Department of Agriculture to investigate K9 Baron’s death with our office supervising the investigation,” Roulstone said. “I cannot comment further as the investigation is ongoing but I do intend to make our findings public at the appropriate time.”

In comments on CNS and across social media, members of the public have raised numerous concerns about this death, such as how it could have happened and why the police were silent until they were asked about it. People have also voiced concerns that the DoA does not have the resources to investigate what happened to Baron or the wider issues relating to the current management of the K-9 Unit that could have led to Baron’s demise.

The K-9 Unit, which has three other dogs on active duty, is part of the RCIPS Specialist Operations and is under the ultimate supervision of Chief Superintendent Brad Ebanks. But so far, no member of senior police management has made a statement about the death of Baron in response to the mounting public concern.