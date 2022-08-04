North Side man charged over shotgun ammo

Cayman Islands courts, Grand Cayman

(CNS): A 50-year-old man from North Side was charged with possession of unlicensed ammunition under the firearms law after police found several shotgun rounds in his vehicle while it was parked in Frank Sound. Police were in the area responding to a report of shots fired when they spotted an unoccupied vehicle with what appeared to be a shotgun round visible inside, along with a shotgun case and an air rifle. Officers secured the vehicle and conducted searches in the area but did not find anything else.

Later, the owner of the vehicle showed up and identified himself to the police, who established that the man had a licence for the air rifle, but arrested him in relation to a number of shotgun cartridges found inside the car. He was later charged and appeared in court Tuesday, when he was granted bail pending a further appearance.