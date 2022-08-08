New Cayman Miss Universe facing criminal charges

Miss Cayman Islands Universe 2022 Tiffany Conolly (from social media)

(CNS): Tiffany LeAnn Conolly (24) from West Bay collected a catalogue of prizes on Saturday evening when she was crowned Miss Cayman Islands Universe at the annual beauty pageant at the Westin Hotel. But her victory was met with dismay across social media as she is facing a number of criminal charges in relation to an assault last year, though she has not been convicted of anything.

Conolly last appeared in Summary Court in March facing two counts of common assault, two counts of damage to property, and two further charges for disorderly conduct at a police station and one of assaulting a police officer.

Connolly was arrested following an altercation at a former boyfriend’s house when she is alleged to have assaulted both her former lover and another family member before going on to assault a police officer at the detention centre following that arrest.

The case is still making their way through the system, but since she has not been found guilty of any charges, she was allowed to enter the pageant and was awarded Miss Photogenic, Miss Best Smile and Miss Best-In-Gown, as well as winning the overall contest.

The title comes with a bag full of prizes including a $70,000 three-year educational scholarship.

However, if Conolly is convicted, it is understood she will not be able to represent the Cayman Islands at the international pageant. In that case, Chloe Powery-Doxey, the first runner-up and winner of Miss Best Legs, will take over the beauty queen’s job.