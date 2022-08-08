New Cayman Miss Universe facing criminal charges
(CNS): Tiffany LeAnn Conolly (24) from West Bay collected a catalogue of prizes on Saturday evening when she was crowned Miss Cayman Islands Universe at the annual beauty pageant at the Westin Hotel. But her victory was met with dismay across social media as she is facing a number of criminal charges in relation to an assault last year, though she has not been convicted of anything.
Conolly last appeared in Summary Court in March facing two counts of common assault, two counts of damage to property, and two further charges for disorderly conduct at a police station and one of assaulting a police officer.
Connolly was arrested following an altercation at a former boyfriend’s house when she is alleged to have assaulted both her former lover and another family member before going on to assault a police officer at the detention centre following that arrest.
The case is still making their way through the system, but since she has not been found guilty of any charges, she was allowed to enter the pageant and was awarded Miss Photogenic, Miss Best Smile and Miss Best-In-Gown, as well as winning the overall contest.
The title comes with a bag full of prizes including a $70,000 three-year educational scholarship.
However, if Conolly is convicted, it is understood she will not be able to represent the Cayman Islands at the international pageant. In that case, Chloe Powery-Doxey, the first runner-up and winner of Miss Best Legs, will take over the beauty queen’s job.
Did anyone think about doing a background check before accepting as a contestant? Wow.. a lightbulb moment!
The privilege of pretty. This is a national embarrassment.
U can’t make this up
How about women with the most charity work, lady with the highest IQ, woman voted kindest by the community? Its about time women’s worth to society wasn’t calculated by their appearance and about how worthy they are in ways that really matter.
Also Miss Best Right Hook and Miss Sharpest Nails.
How was this young lady allowed to enter? Now look at the mess and confusion that is going on. And this is how are tax dollars are being spent? Guess in Cayman their is no accountability at all for anything.
It’s a beauty contest, and I offer no comment on what grounds some of them entered. However, I believe the Ministry that it falls under isn’t unduly bothered by police records.
Sounds like she could have won “Miss Right Hook” too!!!! What a farce that sums things up here pretty well right now.
Yes, this is the 21st century and they still run this pageant crap.
And it’s run all over the world, Cayman is no different. Why shouldn’t we be represented?