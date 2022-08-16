New bill to overhaul future of welfare support

Minister André Ebanks

(CNS): Less than sixteen months after taking office, the minister responsible for social welfare has presented a new bill to overhaul the public assistance regime and create a new system to help the most vulnerable in the community. The Financial Assistance Bill, which repeals the existing Poor Persons (Relief) Law, is now open for public consultation. Minister André Ebanks said it creates a modern legislative framework for more effective service, public finance accountability and a bridge to self-sufficiency for able clients.

“The government’s plan to overhaul services for the most vulnerable in the Cayman Islands has taken a leap forward today with the introduction and publication of the Financial Assistance Bill, 2022,” he said Friday as the bill was published. “People who are in a position to require government’s financial assistance deserve to be treated with dignity and compassion. This is evident even in the title of the new legislation, which delivers a comprehensive replacement for the outdated and egregiously named Poor Persons (Relief) Act.”

He explained to CNS that this bill paves the way for a number of changes to how the regime works and creates clear criteria for how people qualify. The major changes will be set out in the development of transparent regulations, he said.

Ebanks said around two-thirds of people who get financial help from the government are elderly or disabled. Despite misconceptions about who gets money from the public purse, only a tiny percentage goes to those who are able-bodied and have no dependents. Ebanks told CNS that the new regime would focus on getting those people into work and that those who are able would be required to do something for the benefits they receive, such as re-training, returning to education or doing voluntary work.

The bill, which is expected to be presented to Parliament in September, defines the functions of what will become the new Financial Assistance Department, currently the Needs Assessment Unit and its duties. It also confirms who by law is eligible for government financial assistance. This is confined to Caymanians, spouses of Caymanians or guardians of Caymanian dependents, all of whom must be resident on island during the time of the application.

It develops a more holistic approach to individuals receiving government assistance, including the introduction of conditions that will be attached, in particular for households with adult members who are able to work. It also builds in transparency and accountability for decisions, including dealing with grievances and a new appeals tribunal, as well as the protection of personal information.

Importantly, the bill enables Cabinet to create regulations for the implementation of the law after it is passed by Parliament. Ebanks said these regulations are likely to cover the number of working days in which the department will be obligated to process complete applications, exemptions for emergency circumstances, transitional services, and widening the safety net to take into account household sizes, as well as issues related to the composition of families seeking assistance.

It will be looking at increasing the cut-off threshold and examining more tricky issues, such as how to help older people living with their adult children who in the past could not get support because the whole household earns more than the current CI$3,000 household qualification amount.

While the 2022-23 budget has already accounted for the transition of the department and more staff, the 2024 budget will be increased to allow more people to benefit from financial assistance. Cabinet will need to approve a future increase in spending so more people can get help to strengthen the safety net. As a result, the regulations to determine how wide the net should be is still in discussion. But Ebanks said he is hopeful that by the time Parliament meets again, he will have a working draft of who will be saved by the net in future and how.

In the meantime, he said, it’s important to pass the new legislation. “We need sweeping, whole-scale changes to modernise government’s involvement with social development in the Cayman Islands, and the ministry will continue to pursue reforms to deliver those changes for the benefit of our people,” Ebanks said.

Passing the bill will also provide for the collection of information. Ebanks said that the new department will use technology to access “the chest of poverty data” that the Needs Assessment Unit has been sitting on but couldn’t access. “With no real statistical analysis, it’s hard to solve the problems or understand why people are facing poverty,” the minister noted.

The NAU currentlyU helps more than 1,400 families in one way or another, from paying rent or light bills to food vouchers. Most are elderly, disabled or those with dependents, most of whom are single parents. But a series of focus groups by civil servants highlighted problems with the system and holes in the social safety net, which has led to the review of how benefits will be given out.

Acting Deputy Chief Officer Rayle Roberts said the bill was developed by talking to various stakeholders, including those who currently use the system.

“The new legislation came to fruition through significant and extensive consultations undertaken by the ministry with a wide array of community partners, including health practitioners, other professionals, NGOs, philanthropic and civic organisations,” he said. “This dialogue revealed the significant extent to which all of these individuals and entities play a crucial role in understanding and overcoming the barriers to advancing social development in our community. We will continue to leverage this collaborative model going forward,” Roberts added.

Ebanks said the goal was to reduce direct cash payments as much as possible and offer the kind of support that people need to get to work. So for single parents, this may include childcare costs, transport, internet and phone connections.

“We want to help the able-bodied on the road to self-sufficiency,” Ebanks said, which means looking at things other than rent allowances and food vouchers. He explained that not having the means to get to work or an internet connection to apply for a job are the types of expenses the government needs to consider to get the unemployed into work and away from government assistance. Cayman does not have a problem with a lack of jobs; its problem has been getting its own people into those jobs, Ebanks noted, as he outlined some of the broader goals.

Over the last few months, changes have been made to streamline the processes for those applying for help. In December 2021, the NAU launched an online application portal that can be accessed through its website or an active Digicel smartphone.

The renewal policy for elderly clients and those with permanent disabilities can complete a “continuation certificate” if their circumstances have not changed instead of having to reapply. This will reduce the burden on people who genuinely need financial assistance and free up staff to help those who can work and move away from government dependence.