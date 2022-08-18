Ministers back development in central wetlands

Deputy Premier Chris Saunders and Minister Kenneth Bryan on Radio Cayman’s talk show

(CNS): Deputy Premier Chris Saunders and Transport Minister Kenneth Bryan have thrown their support behind the development opportunity that the East-West Arterial Road extension will facilitate once it’s extended to Frank Sound. Even though this means developing in the Central Mangrove Wetlands, the ministers backed the construction of homes there and told Caymanian owners in and around the area that the land is going to be worth a lot of money.

Flying in the face of the PACT Government’s sustainable development policy, the comments by the ministers suggest that growing fears about this road by local activists and environmentalists are well founded.

During an appearance on Radio Cayman’s morning talk show, ‘For the Record’, on Wednesday, the ministers said that Cayman needs land for affordable homes and to address the serious shortage of rental accommodation for workers. But the cost of land continues to increase, making it too costly for Caymanians to build their own homes and for local developers to construct houses.

Their comments were made a day before the climate and sustainability ministry released the results of a survey about climate change, in which more than a quarter of those who took part stated that over-development is the most important pressing issue in Cayman. For 26% of responders, it is more pressing even than the cost of living.

Saunders said the road itself was important for properly connecting the Eastern Districts to the “hub of Cayman” in George Town. He said it was “high time” the East-West Arterial was completed, and while he recognised “the environmental stuff and all that”, he said this was “a matter of national importance”. He said those opposing the road are not the ones who live in the Eastern Districts.

Bryan agreed. He said that the development of the road comes with some sensitivities, but not having the work finished jeopardizes the economic opportunities. Having access to the land will bring down the cost of land, allowing people to build affordable housing, he suggested, adding that “the only way” to expand land accessibility “is through that East-West Arterial”.

Saunders said that while the government is trying to acquire land, developers are also purchasing land in the east. “You have individuals in this country who are going around buying up a lot of land in the east interior, and as soon as sufficient land is purchased by the different special interest groups you are going to see the pressure come to bear… to control the East-West Arterial after they have all the land,” he said.

He added, “I am begging the Caymanian families, do not sell your land in the east interior as it’s going to become very valuable once the east-west arterial is complete.”

The DP said parts of the road are going to be an issue and he supported undertaking an environmental impact assessment because of concern about the potential flooding issues that the road might cause.

“We accept that the environmental aspect needs to be done,” he said. “But… from a national security standpoint and also from a productivity standpoint, the people in the Eastern Districts of this country cannot continue to be stuck… And I want to say to environmentalists, having congested traffic polluting the air isn’t healthy either.”

The land in question that will be subject to the EIA is mostly wetlands. Parts of the east interior that will be accessible if the road is complete is dry land, but most is pristine unique habitat or mangroves.

The Central Mangrove Wetlands currently make up an uninterrupted, critically important ecosystem covering 8,655 acres. The National Trust describes it as “the ecological heart of Grand Cayman” that is intrinsically linked to the North Sound and its marine ecosystems, which would collapse if the wetlands were ever destroyed.

As well as providing numerous eco-services, especially sequestering carbon, the wetlands provide important habitat for myriad species. It is also critical to Grand Cayman’s rainfall, as saturated air rising above the wetland forms rapidly, developing clouds that are carried west by the prevailing winds and dump rain over the central and western districts of Grand Cayman.

The National Trust owns around 1,032 acres as part of its Central Mangrove Wetland reserve and another 1,500 acres is protected through the Marine Parks Law. The National Conservation Council is currently going through the process of trying to acquire more land to place under protection. But much of the land is in private hands and once it begins to be developed, the break-up of this incredible ecosystem will have dire consequences for the entire island’s environment.

Premier Wayne Panton was not on the show as he is currently travelling on government business in the Bahamas and has made no comment about his colleagues’ position on this issue. Opposition to the proposed East-West Arterial expansion from Woodland Drive to Frank Sound is not just about the direct damage the road will cause to the environment and the potential flooding it will cause, but also focuses on what will happen when this critical habitat is opened up to developers.