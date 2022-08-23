Minister walks back plan to cut cruise numbers
(CNS): The focus of the PACT Government’s cruise policy may have shifted away from cutting back on the number of cruise visitors that were coming to the Cayman Islands by the end of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic closed the borders. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said Friday that he wants to spread guests around the island to ease infrastructure pressures at attractions rather than cut the annual headcount. He said it was important that policy changes don’t negatively impact opportunities for Caymanians.
Speaking at last week’s press briefing, where the government announced the removal of the remaining pandemic-related restrictions, Bryan said that since taking up the post of tourism minister, he understood more about the industry.
“I know there is a position to reduce cruise tourism numbers,” he said, noting this was largely to lessen the impact on attractions and infrastructure, but he warned that reducing numbers could have a negative effect on the stakeholders. He said he was assessing whether or not it would be possible to reduce the negative environmental impacts and overcrowded attractions without causing local business owners to lose money.
“One of the problems we have is the disbursement of the numbers that we have,” he said.. But rather than trying to reduce the number of passengers arriving, he said he now wanted to see if tourists could be carried somewhere other than Stingray City or Seven Mile Beach. Explaining his revised thinking on the ‘quality over quantity’ policy, he implied that he wanted both. He said spreading cruise visitors around the island would benefit Caymanian tourism businesses and reduce the pressures.
Bryan said he was hoping to get funding during the next budget to help local stakeholders and entrepreneurs diversify and offer different tourism products. However, since cruise tourism is not yet back to 2019 levels, there is breathing space to find solutions.
“There is going to be a bit of a shift from reduction, still focusing on quality… if we can find a better solution by pushing them into different areas and spreading visitors to have a lesser impact on the environment and traffic,” the minister said.
Bryan denied that he was coming under pressure from the cruise sector over the lack of berthing facilities here, saying he had made it clear to the cruise lines that there would be no docks developed in Grand Cayman.
In light of the minister’s recent enthusiasm to revisit the idea of floating piers for the George Town Harbour, CNS asked him about the dredging that would be involved. Bryan responded that he was only considering the idea and had not discussed it with his Cabinet colleagues, including Premier Wayne Panton, who is the minister for sustainability.
Panton said that when he was in office previously, the issue of floating piers had been examined and it was decided that such a proposal was not suitable for George Town, as he dismissed Bryan’s comments about the piers as mere curiosity. He also noted that the concept had not been discussed because both he and Bryan had been travelling.
“I, at least, have a very good understanding of what’s involved in that. And yes, it’s not as simple as it seems,” Panton said, noting that, from what he had learned, “having that sort of facility in a harbour that is open to the ocean doesn’t work very well”.
In a 2015 report, Proposed Cruise Berthing Facility, AppA-Alternatives Assessment, the consultants looked at the feasibility of floating cruise piers, including the claim that they would require no dredging. “Baird is concerned that the project concept may not be technically feasible without dredging, specifically due to the requirement to robustly anchor the piers in very deep water off ‘The Wall’,” the consultants found.
Baird also questioned “the ability to develop a sufficiently robust mooring system given the significant water depths into which the floating piers would extend. Further, the proposed concept is unique, and without precedent, for a site exposed to hurricane waves.”
Speaking more broadly about the cruise tourism product and the government’s policy on that, Panton said he wanted to get better value from cruise tourism, which may translate into lower numbers than those in 2019. But he stressed that the government was not aiming to grow the number of cruise visitors, as would have been the case with a cruise port, where projections were for more than 2.4 million people per year.
“There is a big difference between saying we could live with 1.7 million visitors a year and get better value from that and offer a better experience than say we are aiming for 2.4 million people. That is absolutely not our objective at all,” Panton added.
The Baird report in the CNS Library.
Section 4.3 (p27) and Appendix A.4 (p46) deals with the floating piers concept.
Long term planning for KB is what he’s going to have for lunch
There is a consortium that has considerable experience in building railways in Africa that is interested in building multiple cruise docks in Cayman provided that they have exclusive rights. In other countries they pay generously for ‘consulting’, provided the right decisions are made.
That’s right, Kenny, give the cruise ship passengers the experience “you” want them to have, not what they want to have.
How has he forgotten our biggest, tallest, most fulsome attraction of all? Mount Trashmore!
I’ve applied for a business licence to start operating hikes up it, i’ve got 15 Sherpa’s from Everest just waiting permits and i’m also bringing in some Camels and a few huskies just to mix it up a bit.
Cayman Hiking Explorations will be taking bookings from Nov 1st for the high season as we aim to go higher in Cayman than anyone has ever stood before….do you need a t-shirt? Or maybe one of our ‘Turtle Hiking Claws’ that glow green at night due to something leaking in the Mountain that we won’t mention or talk much about on the tour…
👍👍🤣🤣
Please get rid of this clown!
Hands up all those who think that Kenny has read any of the reports relevant to his portfolio.
No one?
This Government is just like all the rest we have had for the past 50 years. Its all about money.
Who voted then in for the last 50 years?????????
Is anyone else really concerned about the future state of our country in the hands of this government?
What in reality has this administration accomplished to date?
The Minister of Tourism wants to “see if cruise tourists can be carried somewhere other than Stingray City and SMB”. DUH!!
Doesn’t he know of the attractions on in the Eastern Districts??
I’ve operated a bespoke tour business for 38 years and my cruise guests consistently prefer Pedro St James, Botanic Park, Rum Point, East End and now Crystal Caves. They intentionally avoid the “cattle runs” of Turtle Centre, SMB and Public Beach.
I can provide an Eastern districts tour with stops at 2 attractions in the time my cruise guests have on land. The same time that they all have but yet the “system” processes the majority like cattle and buses them to the same over-crowed attractions – over and over!
Go East and let our visitors enjoy more of Cayman!!
Kenneth, I wish you luck with that thought because the cattle-herders (taxis and tour buses) are accustomed to ferrying numerous loads of tourists to the Western end of the island for a “quick turn around” instead of satisfying with one load per day to the Eastern Districts. Greed as usual!
I agree with most of what you stated, but a recent swing past Stingray City in mid JUly witnessed snorkels/waders factually shoulder to shoulder in the water! I had not been there in several years and was appalled. The trip out and back saw a constant string of grossly overfilled cattle boats. Many had little shade. A pitiful stain on Cayman.
Where did this guy get the qualification for this position? Did he just run for office and won, then appointed?
Yup…
Businesses that are tooled for the wrong situation should be left to market forces and allowed to fail like any other. Unadaptive private businesses have no right to limitless public subsidy. Sorry, not sorry.
Stingray city- yes. Coral beach- no.
Thank you Cruise Kenny. I want a low-cost loan, or preferably one that I don’t have to pay back, to purchase a blimp to pick up passengers from the cruise ship and take them on tours of the central mangroves before we Jay them out. Also a high-speed catamaran for my brother to take them over to Cayman Brac for the day.
So who will be standing on the dock deciding which cruise ship passengers go where? Will they have to wear tracking bracelets to make sure they don’t stray from their designated sightseeing zone?
#Caymancompetence. Non existent!
caymanians elect these people so you have no-one else to blame but yourselves.
and to make things worse, you also prevent the most qualified and successful people on island from being elected…
welcome to wonderland.
Truth! A world class leading country of uneducated, uninformed, paid-off electorate. Elect clowns, you get a circus. Elect corrupt ministers, expect corruption. Elect a minister who assaults a woman in a drunken rage – expect little respect for women. This is not a surprise, it is a disgrace on every Caymanian who votes.
So expats are basically more qualified and successful ? I agree with the successful part but that’s because of the extreme xenophobia in the expat community
what would you expect from pact?
a bunch of unqualified, inexperienced clowns who came together to get into power with no manifesto or common policies….
a collection of independents is a recipe for disaster no matter how you spin it…..and for 1000th time…no-one lected pact as a government.
Another golden opportunity to inprove Cayman squandered. Business as usual.
God help us. KB just doesn’t get it, the experience for all tourists is better with reduced cruise ship flotsam.
Kudos to Wayne.
Minister Bryan/Premier has no experience in Tourism whatsoever! Has he even reached out to local tour operators who know way more than he does on the topic. Going East with cruise ship passengers does not work due to timing. You are not going to convince cruisers to go East and see what! They want Stingray City and 7-mile beach. You want to help us out then tell the cruise lines that they can only charge tour operators a 10% fee for booking tours and not take the lions share. They charge $70 to go to stingray city and give the operator $19! I remember when fuel prices increased some years ago and asked the cruise lines for a small increase and you know what they said…. “Do you want to see our fuel bill”. We the people would much rather have Wayne as the official Govt spokesman. Time to grow a pair Wayne or is Kenny somehow threatening you with something. Time will tell. Kenny can’t help himself!
Maybe he can send them into the wetland to build the new bypass?
The circus rolls on..
LOL Kenneth got a call in the middle of the night from some rich benefactor and voila!!! policy changes!!!