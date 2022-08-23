Minister walks back plan to cut cruise numbers

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan

(CNS): The focus of the PACT Government’s cruise policy may have shifted away from cutting back on the number of cruise visitors that were coming to the Cayman Islands by the end of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic closed the borders. Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan said Friday that he wants to spread guests around the island to ease infrastructure pressures at attractions rather than cut the annual headcount. He said it was important that policy changes don’t negatively impact opportunities for Caymanians.

Speaking at last week’s press briefing, where the government announced the removal of the remaining pandemic-related restrictions, Bryan said that since taking up the post of tourism minister, he understood more about the industry.

“I know there is a position to reduce cruise tourism numbers,” he said, noting this was largely to lessen the impact on attractions and infrastructure, but he warned that reducing numbers could have a negative effect on the stakeholders. He said he was assessing whether or not it would be possible to reduce the negative environmental impacts and overcrowded attractions without causing local business owners to lose money.

“One of the problems we have is the disbursement of the numbers that we have,” he said.. But rather than trying to reduce the number of passengers arriving, he said he now wanted to see if tourists could be carried somewhere other than Stingray City or Seven Mile Beach. Explaining his revised thinking on the ‘quality over quantity’ policy, he implied that he wanted both. He said spreading cruise visitors around the island would benefit Caymanian tourism businesses and reduce the pressures.

Bryan said he was hoping to get funding during the next budget to help local stakeholders and entrepreneurs diversify and offer different tourism products. However, since cruise tourism is not yet back to 2019 levels, there is breathing space to find solutions.

“There is going to be a bit of a shift from reduction, still focusing on quality… if we can find a better solution by pushing them into different areas and spreading visitors to have a lesser impact on the environment and traffic,” the minister said.

Bryan denied that he was coming under pressure from the cruise sector over the lack of berthing facilities here, saying he had made it clear to the cruise lines that there would be no docks developed in Grand Cayman.

In light of the minister’s recent enthusiasm to revisit the idea of floating piers for the George Town Harbour, CNS asked him about the dredging that would be involved. Bryan responded that he was only considering the idea and had not discussed it with his Cabinet colleagues, including Premier Wayne Panton, who is the minister for sustainability.

Panton said that when he was in office previously, the issue of floating piers had been examined and it was decided that such a proposal was not suitable for George Town, as he dismissed Bryan’s comments about the piers as mere curiosity. He also noted that the concept had not been discussed because both he and Bryan had been travelling.

“I, at least, have a very good understanding of what’s involved in that. And yes, it’s not as simple as it seems,” Panton said, noting that, from what he had learned, “having that sort of facility in a harbour that is open to the ocean doesn’t work very well”.

In a 2015 report, Proposed Cruise Berthing Facility, AppA-Alternatives Assessment, the consultants looked at the feasibility of floating cruise piers, including the claim that they would require no dredging. “Baird is concerned that the project concept may not be technically feasible without dredging, specifically due to the requirement to robustly anchor the piers in very deep water off ‘The Wall’,” the consultants found.

Baird also questioned “the ability to develop a sufficiently robust mooring system given the significant water depths into which the floating piers would extend. Further, the proposed concept is unique, and without precedent, for a site exposed to hurricane waves.”

Speaking more broadly about the cruise tourism product and the government’s policy on that, Panton said he wanted to get better value from cruise tourism, which may translate into lower numbers than those in 2019. But he stressed that the government was not aiming to grow the number of cruise visitors, as would have been the case with a cruise port, where projections were for more than 2.4 million people per year.

“There is a big difference between saying we could live with 1.7 million visitors a year and get better value from that and offer a better experience than say we are aiming for 2.4 million people. That is absolutely not our objective at all,” Panton added.