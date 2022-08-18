Minister aims to create welfare-to-work regime

Minister André Ebanks

(CNS): Social Development Minister André Ebanks says the fundamental reforms he is planning to steer through Parliament next month will create a new regime in which many people currently receiving financial help from the government will transition into permanent employment and self-sufficiency. At the same time, it will offer more support for those not able to work and remove indignities for the elderly and disabled who need permanent assistance.

Ebanks envisions expanding the support that government offers to families, which will increase public spending in the short term. But the system is being reshaped to provide a welfare-to-work model that in the long term will decrease expenses. Younger clients and those who are able-bodied will be required to do something meaningful in exchange for the money or resources they receive from the government, which will also better equip them to become self-reliant, the minister said.

Speaking to CNS following the publication of the new Financial Assistance bill, which will repeal the Poor Relief Law when it goes through Parliament next month, the minister said that while he expects spending to increase in the first instance as more families and households are helped, as time goes on dozens of families will become less and less dependent on government as those who are able to will return to work in well-paid jobs.

Ebanks explained that the investment in families and the financial support or other help they receive through the new Financial Assistance Department (FAD) will be targeted towards their transition into the labour force. He said this will mean offering a wider range of support services, from child care to training.

The current threshold for families to apply for help is too low in some cases, the minister said, noting that families with an income of CI$3,000 per month do not receive any assistance at all. While a couple might be able to manage on that income, if there are seven people in the household it is clear that family will need help. A new figure has not yet been agreed upon and may not be settled by the time the bill goes before Parliament, but Ebanks said it will increase for larger households.

“I can say the safety net will expand,” he said, stressing that conditions will be applied for able applicants who are not working. “They will be required to do something of value for the community, which may include volunteering for local non profits,” he said. At the same time the Financial Assistance Department will provide the necessary resources where there are specific difficulties, such as child care or transportation.

“So even as the social safety net widens, there will be an exchange,” Ebanks said, adding that the new system will be designed to help those who need it and target what they need, which will not be the same for all families.

He explained that over the last year 18 months, as he and his ministry team began reviewing and redesigning the system, the focus groups held by officials revealed “very different predicaments”. The families and households that are getting help are all in very different circumstances and there are gaps in the current system so that not everyone who needs help is getting it.

Ebanks told CNS he is committed to resolving a significant issue that arose during the focus groups, where older relatives are living with adult children and grandchildren. Given that the $3,000 cut-off for applications applies to an entire household, these seniors are not able to access any help at all. He said the new system must help those elderly relatives directly and consider them as their own household.

He said the legislative change was to ensure that money spent annually on direct financial assistance to those in need goes mostly to the elderly and disabled. Even though the annual budget for social assistance is currenlty more than $14 million, not all of those people are able to access help.

Getting the right help to the right people will mean transitioning the able-bodied into work, a major focus of the team in the new department. The disabled and elderly who need permanent assistance will no longer be required to reapply over and over for their support, thereby freeing up resources in the department to give a greatly expanded team more time to focus on helping those who can work move into the labour market.

Ebanks said the changes will create a more transparent system with clear and fair criteria for qualification and resources that are being properly targeted where they are needed. But he said the new legislation and the transition of NAU into the Financial Assistance Department are not silver bullets.

“We are not advancing the position that this is a cure-all,” he said. “This is but one component of a wider agenda that will stretch across different parts of government, but we can’t do anything else to help our people more broadly until we fix this broken system. Once we fix the application process and fix the holes in the safety net, we can start analysing what the root causes are of the poverty we are seeing and what is driving people to need help in the first place.”

Ebanks pointed to the minimum wage as another important component because if the public purse is subsidising low pay in the private sector, the money government gives to the working poor becomes corporate assistance. “We have to strengthen the safety net, while the labour department has to have the conversation about the minimum wage,” he added. “But we are not just passing another new bill. It’s part of a much wider plan.”

The immigration system, the pension regime, training and education of the local workforce, health insurance, the lack of affordable homes and the need for subsidised rental accommodation are all impacting people’s living standards, compounded now by inflation. He said these were all issues in the broader PACT plan to make life better for ordinary people.

In the meantime, after almost a decade of failure by successive governments to tackle the welfare problems Cayman has developed, the new legislation and the reshaping of the NAU into the new department addresses a significant number of the recommendations made in a 2015 report by the auditor general’s office and the findings of the Public Accounts Committee, Ebanks said.

In 2015 then premier Alden McLaughlin promised to tackle welfare reform when he took over the community affairs ministry from Osbourne Bodden, who in 2013 had also made a commitment to address the government’s growing social assistance tab, but neither of them were able to overcome the myriad challenges. However, as a former policy adviser in the community ministry, Ebanks was well equipped to do the job when he took office.

“I could already see what was wrong,” he said. But getting the legislation drawn up and overhauling the system has taken complete focus and dedication, not just by him as minister but the entire team. “It was a sustained effort,” he said, adding that there is still a way to go to roll out the much wider plan that will address the growing problems that fuel social need.