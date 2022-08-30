Minister accused of ‘dodging’ CAL chairman

Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan

(CNS): In his resignation letter from the position of board chairman of Cayman Airways, Jude Scott accused Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan of avoiding him, instructing other directors without his knowledge and ignoring a number of critical and pressing issues relating to the future of the flag carrier while pursuing other policies that could be devastating for Cayman’s tourism sector.

CNS has received a copy of Scott’s 22 August letter from trusted sources following the revelation last week that he had quit. Leaving no doubt about the rift between Bryan and Scott, who was appointed by Cabinet just a year ago, the four-page letter sets out in detail several concerns that the departing chairman has about the policy direction the minister is taking and the things he is ignoring.

“In spite of making myself available, whether it is due to your other duties or otherwise, I have found it increasingly difficult to get access to you,” Scott wrote. “You have sought to instruct other members of the board without my knowledge and you have announced policies such as ‘dual destination’ tourism without engaging myself and the full board to consider and advise on the possible implications.”

Scott raised significant concerns about this potential new policy for Cayman to partner with Jamaica with regard to tourism and described it as a policy that is likely to have “a devastating result for Cayman’s tourism while primarily benefiting other countries”, noting that Cayman Airways is underwritten by the Cayman taxpayer to support Cayman’s interests.

But as well as accusing Bryan of pursuing a policy that Scott advised would decrease the number of nights visitors stay in the Cayman Islands without any certainty of increasing numbers per head, he outlined various issues that need the minister’s “urgent” attention that he has failed to address while ignoring proposed policies, such as collaborating with other government entities like Invest Cayman to attract new business.

Scott accused Bryan of neglecting the approval of funds the airline needs under the Public Authorities Act to compensate staff that so far have not been given the cost of living allowance that has been given to civil servants and other public sector workers. He wrote that the government “may not be delivering on its responsibilities and legal obligation” to pay the staff.

Scott also set out a catalogue of concerns about the situation relating to the unlicensed aerodrome on Little Cayman, which he said is putting the route at risk. The Edward Bodden Airfield is partly on private land that government leases but that lease has expired.

In addition, he said, CAL has to repeatedly apply for temporary waivers to fly there. He noted the limited capacity of the Twin Otter aircraft and the need for a third plane, given that it is the only aircraft that can land on the airstrip, as well as the government’s failure to appoint a formal aerodrome operator, all of which add to the challenges for this important domestic services.

Scott wrote that, despite his efforts and the urgency of some of the issues that haven’t been addressed, he has not been able to engage with Bryan, so he has no choice but to resign.

CNS has contacted the minister for comment about Scott’s concerns and we are awaiting a response.

Following the revelation last week that Scott had resigned amid some serious policy concerns, Bryan’s first public comment was to thank him for his “leadership” and guidance as well as “his insights and dedication”, which the letter clearly implies were all ignored.

Since Scott’s resignation, Deputy Chairman John-Paul Clarke has been acting as chairman and the ministry is expected to appoint a new chairperson shortly.