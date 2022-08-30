Minister accused of ‘dodging’ CAL chairman
(CNS): In his resignation letter from the position of board chairman of Cayman Airways, Jude Scott accused Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan of avoiding him, instructing other directors without his knowledge and ignoring a number of critical and pressing issues relating to the future of the flag carrier while pursuing other policies that could be devastating for Cayman’s tourism sector.
CNS has received a copy of Scott’s 22 August letter from trusted sources following the revelation last week that he had quit. Leaving no doubt about the rift between Bryan and Scott, who was appointed by Cabinet just a year ago, the four-page letter sets out in detail several concerns that the departing chairman has about the policy direction the minister is taking and the things he is ignoring.
“In spite of making myself available, whether it is due to your other duties or otherwise, I have found it increasingly difficult to get access to you,” Scott wrote. “You have sought to instruct other members of the board without my knowledge and you have announced policies such as ‘dual destination’ tourism without engaging myself and the full board to consider and advise on the possible implications.”
Scott raised significant concerns about this potential new policy for Cayman to partner with Jamaica with regard to tourism and described it as a policy that is likely to have “a devastating result for Cayman’s tourism while primarily benefiting other countries”, noting that Cayman Airways is underwritten by the Cayman taxpayer to support Cayman’s interests.
But as well as accusing Bryan of pursuing a policy that Scott advised would decrease the number of nights visitors stay in the Cayman Islands without any certainty of increasing numbers per head, he outlined various issues that need the minister’s “urgent” attention that he has failed to address while ignoring proposed policies, such as collaborating with other government entities like Invest Cayman to attract new business.
Scott accused Bryan of neglecting the approval of funds the airline needs under the Public Authorities Act to compensate staff that so far have not been given the cost of living allowance that has been given to civil servants and other public sector workers. He wrote that the government “may not be delivering on its responsibilities and legal obligation” to pay the staff.
Scott also set out a catalogue of concerns about the situation relating to the unlicensed aerodrome on Little Cayman, which he said is putting the route at risk. The Edward Bodden Airfield is partly on private land that government leases but that lease has expired.
In addition, he said, CAL has to repeatedly apply for temporary waivers to fly there. He noted the limited capacity of the Twin Otter aircraft and the need for a third plane, given that it is the only aircraft that can land on the airstrip, as well as the government’s failure to appoint a formal aerodrome operator, all of which add to the challenges for this important domestic services.
Scott wrote that, despite his efforts and the urgency of some of the issues that haven’t been addressed, he has not been able to engage with Bryan, so he has no choice but to resign.
CNS has contacted the minister for comment about Scott’s concerns and we are awaiting a response.
Following the revelation last week that Scott had resigned amid some serious policy concerns, Bryan’s first public comment was to thank him for his “leadership” and guidance as well as “his insights and dedication”, which the letter clearly implies were all ignored.
Since Scott’s resignation, Deputy Chairman John-Paul Clarke has been acting as chairman and the ministry is expected to appoint a new chairperson shortly.
See Scott’s full letter in the CNS Library.
Sick of seeing his face already but sadly this clown will be in Cayman politics for a long, long time.
And to think one day this bloke will be Premier….SMFH. Wur aw doomed! Doomed ah tell ye!
Remember when KB got on his truck to wash off the rotten breadfruit from his political competitors sign – and did so in true grandstanding fashion with cameras rolling? Well the egg is on his face now and I assure you the cameras are still rolling, but this time the audience is international.
Ex acting port director Joseph woods depiction of you Kenny Is very accurate and puts the whole pact government into perspective weak leader and absent do nothing Governor only interested in personal empires whilst dangerous political elements menace our little society.
Well done Joey, and thank you for having the backbone to publish your name.
Our so called ‘minister of tourism’ is a loose cannon interested only in self publicity and personal gain.
He has realized that all he has to do is kiss the backsides of the dumb voters in his district, to keep his inflated salary and benefits.
The rest of his day can be spent being ‘big man’ at meetings…a Buttoo indeed contributing nothing to the betterment of Cayman.
Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan
Minister Kenneth Tourism Bryan ?
Bryan Tourism Kenneth Minister ?
Tourism Bryan Minister Kenneth ?
I give up, just four words that shouldn’t be together 🤠
The position is completely over his head. Slow down, concentrate, listen and learn.
Amateur vs Professional. One really shines through. Just because you have a big seat doesn’t mean you are meant for it or fill it. Non-performance is always followed by excuses.
He should never have been given a ministerial position as he is not sufficiently educated to hold such a position. Sad times!
The day that this goofball becomes premier (and don’t laugh, if you know anything about Cayman politics, you know this is possible) is the day I pack my bags. We’ve had ignorant before, but his ignorance (and arrogance) is special.
He is bad enough but just remember the one who is fighting hard to be the next Premier. Too many who believe they know it all and won’t listen..
Petition to change the Elections Law to banish criminally convicted and/or charged, and we don’t have to talk about these bad batch any more. It’s on you for doing nothing.
No aspersions intended but can anyone please shed some light on Dr. Jean-Paul Clarke? I see he has significant aviation “pedigree”. Just what is his connection to Cayman prior to being appointed to CAL’s Board? Is he a resident of Cayman? Is he “reaping” any compensation other than the standard board member fees for that pedigree?
There is a Caymanian-born lady who is a senior NASA scientist (Naul Bodden’s sister). Just curious, when Gov’t wanted an esteemed person with international aviation pedigree on CAL’s Board, was she considered?
FFS. Nasa engineer?
We need people who have run successful commercial airlines in a competitive environment. Neither the Deputy Chair nor a NASA engineer has that.
Get some independent directors with ACTUAL commercial airline experience. NOT AA or BA, but smaller, regional carriers.
Dr Clarke is extremely qualified and has consulted for all of the major US airlines as well as teaching at top rated US universities. He is married to a Caymanian. We should be grateful to have his experience on the CAL Board. I can guarantee you he is not doing it for the fee.
Here we go with the “we should be grateful” he is an aerospace engineer not a business man, when did CAL start making planes ?
Elect buffoons, expect buffoonery.
If Kenneth was working in the private sector, he would be lucky to be a receptionist or assistant. Currently he holds one of the biggest positions in government and people are shocked that he cant do his job? Check his resume.
If Kenny was in the private sector, he’d be a statistic.
If Kenny was in the private sector, the private sector would be keeping it private
KB is just a pretender, he doesn’t have no qualities to be a minister. The man is all fake and those who knows him well can really tell how he is behind the façade he portraits.
Kenneth who demolished those buildings you over paid for on Noth Church Street ?
And did they have planning permission? Also, can we see the planning permission for those illegal campaign signs?
I can’t be the the only one that feels that people like mckeeva and Kenneth pose a clear and present danger to Cayman.
The fact that either of these ppl could weasel their way into political positions of power speaks volumes about the education level of the general public.
These people are supposed to represent the best of us, not the worst. #worldclassmyass
KB is a better minister than Jon Jon was.
12:27 pm. I agree with your comment. Guess he is still orbiting (full moon)
Well, you have to change your own Elections Law to disqualify them. They are very comfortable with Cayman’s passivity and aren’t going to set out to limit their time at the trough. Voters hold the power.
Why are we surprised? The minister was out of his depth as a member of Parliament on the back bench. Mixing an out-of-control ego with arrogance and ignorance will result in the shit show we see today. We Caymanians have to wake up and STOP electing those who buy the voters’ votes, and those we like. We are destroying our country rapidly with this silly behaviour. We need strong educated leaders, with morals and ethics, leaders who will put Cayman and its people first.
You listed the duo but it should’ve been the trio including Saunders. There are dangerous waters out there and we need skilled swimmers.
Jude Scott should run in the next election. We need intelligent people who actually get it.
Please correct me if I am wrong but I believe he did run a few years back. However as usual the ignorant voters chose the least qualified candidates. Gotta love Cayman politics.
At least some of the constituents can say they have representation but BTE has yet to have a representative.
Have not done any research I can see.
Not all the glitter is gold……
In this instance sympathies should be with Kenny. Jude is self important baffoon who things he should have government ministers at his beck and call and is now just sulking as he is not getting his way.
Agreed.
I am sympathetic 11:21, sympathetic that Kenny has difficulty acknowledging his inadequacies, – I’ll stop there though because he certainly shouldn’t be getting encouragement
KB is a joke
KB is lost and lacks discipline he is not ready for this role and has no self control. Big Mac taught him well
No he is just really tied up dealing with the Miss Cayman fiasco, what do you all expect this busy man to do?
This a difficult for me, do I put faith in Mr Bryan with his resume and history that he’ll sail us through or Mr Scott based on his. Now I’m not a gambling man, but then if I’m Kenneth playing with other peoples money would I even care
The voting public could petition to have the Elections Law modified so that persons with ANY lifetime criminal convictions and/or charges are immediately disqualified. Term limits imposed on career kleptocrats, publication of SIPL conflict disclosures, and real resources allocated to SIPL Committee would be gestures worth supporting. Simple and reasonable adjustments would improve governance tremendously. 25% of voters signing off would require consideration by Governor before next elections. Or we can whine forever about the poor quality and status quo…they won’t do it themselves.
The three amigos will never support a code of conduct for the Legislative Assembly.
Watch.
We’ve all watched passively long enough. It’s past time for voters to use their collective enfranchisement power to define what sort of people get to legislate for us. If we feel we deserve better, it’s obvious we will also need to intervene.
How could they when they have none. The majority of Caymanians do not want smart people with integrity to represent and manage the country’s affairs, they just want persons with plenty money or access to plenty money so they can sell their votes. If educated, smart and possess integrity you need not apply!
kenneth is a fool…but don’t blame the fool, blame the person who put him in this position and keeps him there…..any comment wayne?
GTC put him there.
#notmyMP
I am sure that Mr. Bryan is well intended. However, it seems like he has taken on more than he can realistically manage and it would be better for him to hand over the responsibility for Cayman Airways to someone else.
He who knows not and knows not he knows not is a fool to be shunned.
shambolic…any comment mr governor?
how can wayne stand by this guy.. with his non-stop general incompetence
To Wayne he is just a number to hold his PACK together. They are all the same kettle of fish!
caymanians elect these people so you have no-one else to blame but yourselves.
and to make things worse, you also prevent the most qualified and successful people on island from being elected.
welcome to wonderland.
It is your English system of parliamentary supposed democracy which is at the root of the problem.
Says the registered voter with the ability (in theory) to enact change.
Go back to your mother country where you qualify to run for political office if you are desperate to make a difference and are so qualified.
Sadly, it’s the Economic migrants that are the most entitled people in Cayman.
The rules to be elected in the Cayman Islands are what they are and they will NOT be changed unless we Caymanians say so. We have had and will have in the future many qualified and successful Caymanians that should and will step up and run for elected office. Unfortunately, the last election was one of throwing out the baby with the bath water due to people’s frustration and anger due to the direction our islands were and are heading. Kenneth is poor at his job, he should be removed from his post by the premier!
The tourism minister is completely unqualified and not fit for office!
He is not the first Dwene Seymour Joey Hew Juliana Connolly Alden McLaughlin McKeeva Bush were all disasters as ministers in cabinet.
True dat
Alden would not even keep him employed as his “Gofer” get real, Kenneth couldn’t walk a day in Alden’s shoes!
Please don’t compare the two. Ask Arden and Ezzard if you want to know what it was like trying to mentor Kenneth.
Bravo Joey!!
The Premier needs to tell Minister Bryan to stay off the radio and cease doing interviews until 2023.
He needs a break from putting his foot in his mouth every time. It harms all of PACT which seems to be pulling in several different directions with Minister Saunders as the clear leader of this unprofessional & dysfunctional group.
Anyone who knows and lives him should be counseling him to do just that. I wonder if they have tried but Kenny’s too arrogant to listen.
Morons in charge! Not Jude, the other “big” guys!!
Kenneth Bryan is hardly MP material and definitely NOT Cabinet material. He’s probably been dodging Jude Scott because he couldn’t even keep up with Jude’s vocabulary level!
That’s just a start.
“Stran, what did Jude mean when he said…..?”
When I was Acting Port Director, I experienced the same thing. The Minister would come and meet with a particular group of staff (one time at 2am) without the courtesy of informing me, or even speaking with me afterwards. I brought it to the Chief Officer’s attention and the Deputy Chief Officer witnessed it on one occasion. On the reopening of cruise tourism, it was the same thing; negotiations were taking place with no one from the Port involved. Talk about continuity and good governance? Politicians seats are only temporary; it’s the civil servants who transcend political recycling. And the Minister’s comments about being “blown away” by floating piers for GT Harbour shows that he hadn’t done his homework, because his Chief Officer is well informed on floating piers. Even the Premier said he had a good understanding of it. I need say no more. I think everyone is fast getting the picture.
Right on Joey.
Like Jude, as a man of integrity, you were right to resign , rather than stay and watch the system being milked by the self serving UDP incompetents.
Who’d have thought, back when Kenneth single-handedly ensured Mac’s survival, that he’d turn out to be a liability as a minister.
I’m shocked. Shocked, I tell you.
He needs to learn when to STFU. He loves the sound of his voice and spews pure nonsense it is embarrassing
Sandra Hill tried to school him on the air last week. Go figure. lol.
I’ve heard the expression the blind leading the blind, but the dumb schooling the dumb is a new one for me.
Say what you want but CMR does do alot of good on this rock.
Kenny does not have the professionalism or sense to be the minister of any important subjects. He is arrogant just like mentor Alden.
Alden is educated and a gentleman to work with. Re Kenneth, a buttoo in a Benz is still a buttoo- wise words of the late Professor Rex Nettleford.
Alden sold out Cayman to special interests and the highest bidder. Failed as education minister and wasted eight years as Premier everybody life got better except for his Caymanians. A waste of a brain. A self centered arrogant man that is a legend in in own mind.
Premier Alden is smart, educated, and did a lot for the Cayman Islands. We didn’t have to hang our heads in shame when he went overseas to represent us either. He is nor
perfect, none of us is, but he was and is miles ahead of what we are dealing with now. One and a half years after they took over seems like ten years of regret and tomfoolery! Anyone thinks will will survive a four year term with them?