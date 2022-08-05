Masks still needed to slow COVID-19 spread

(CNS): Public Health officials say wearing masks in public and other preventative measures are still needed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the Cayman Islands. With the significant decline in people reporting their home tests or choosing to take PCR tests when they have symptoms, the government is no longer able to report an accurate number of cases. While officially detected cases are falling, the coronavirus is still circulating.

In the tenth edition of the Public Health Spotlight, which covers the last week of July, health officials said that testing had fallen by another 16%. But with a test positivity rate of 50%, it’s clear there are many more cases going undetected and measures are needed to control the spread.

“Whilst the number of detected cases has decreased, a reduction in transmission is not necessarily reflected by other data indicators,” officials said. “Preventative measures including good hand hygiene, home isolation for those positive, wearing of masks in public and uptake of the vaccine continue to be advised to reduce the risk of infection.”

Eight new hospital admissions were registered last week, and while only three of the new admissions were directly related to COVID-19 morbidity, eleven patients required treatment for the virus.

As of the 4 of August, the official rolling seven-day average case number was just 34. Nine people were in hospital, at least six of whom were vaccinated.