Man jailed for sexual assault on wife’s adult daughter

RCIPS van outside the courthouse

(CNS): A local man was jailed for five years on Wednesday for one count of indecent assault on his wife’s adult daughter, who was around 32 years old at the time, after he broke into her locked bedroom in the early hours of the morning just days before Christmas 2021. Willard Guidelitti Hurlston denied the allegations but was convicted following a judge-alone trial in February. In text messages between Hurlston and his victim the day after the assault he had asked for forgiveness and for the woman not to tell her mother, the court found.

Justice Phillip St John-Stevens sentenced him to five years in jail and also issued a sexual harm prevention order that prevents him from having any contact with the victim for twelve years after he is released.

Hurlston and his wife both had keys to the woman’s Bodden Town apartment where she lived with her own son and a puppy, as the victim’s mother cleaned the home and sometimes looked after her grandson while her daughter was at work. Hurston carried out repairs and took care of the puppy.

On the day of the assault, the victim had come home from work to find Hurlston at the house waiting for his wife. However, she didn’t arrive until it was late and because she was tired, she had asked if the couple could stay at her daughter’s house so that she did not have to drive to their home in North Side.

The woman agreed and went to bed, locking her bedroom door and leaving her mother and her husband to sleep in the lounge. But in the early hours of the morning, she was awoken from a deep sleep to find Hurlston on her bed with his hands in her nightclothes touching her genitals. Shocked and angered she pushed him away and he left the room. Very soon afterwards he and his wife left the apartment.

The following day the woman discussed the issue with a friend, who advised her to confront Hurlston. She took that advice and sent a message to Hurlston asking how he could have done such a thing. At first, he had denied it, trying to fob her off by suggesting he had come into the room to use her bathroom and that she had woken up suddenly confused.

As she made it clear that she knew exactly what he had done and that his DNA would be on her body, he then asked her not to tell her mother and asked for her to forgive him, as he implied he could not help himself. But the woman did tell and reported the incident to the police. Hurlston was arrested and charged and the message exchange between them formed the basis of the case against him.

The judge said that the circumstances were aggravated by the fact that Hurlston had abused the trust of his victim when he used a knife or some other tool to open the locked door. He pointed out that the women was fast asleep in the middle of the night in her own bed in her own home, where she should have been safe. He noted that the woman had been deeply impacted by the incident as Hurlston had been married to her mother for many years.

As he handed down the sentence, Justice St John-Stevens said there were few mitigating factors in the case, and while Hurlston has no previous relevant convictions, he had also continued to deny his culpability.