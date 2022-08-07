Liquor 4 Less robbed of cash at gunpoint

Scene of the robbery (from social media)

(CNS): The police are investigating an armed robbery at the Liquor 4 Less and Food 4 Less combined store near at the Airport Centre on Maclendon Drive, George Town, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police say that around 1:50am a man entered the shop brandishing a firearm and demanded cash from the staff.

The robber then fled the location on foot with an undisclosed sum of money. The suspect was wearing a striped shirt and jeans and a hat covering his face. No one was physically injured during the incident,

The police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or knows anything about it to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.