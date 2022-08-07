Liquor 4 Less robbed of cash at gunpoint
(CNS): The police are investigating an armed robbery at the Liquor 4 Less and Food 4 Less combined store near at the Airport Centre on Maclendon Drive, George Town, in the early hours of Saturday morning. Police say that around 1:50am a man entered the shop brandishing a firearm and demanded cash from the staff.
The robber then fled the location on foot with an undisclosed sum of money. The suspect was wearing a striped shirt and jeans and a hat covering his face. No one was physically injured during the incident,
The police are urging anyone who may have witnessed the incident or knows anything about it to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777
or via the RCIPS website.
Our MP’s jumping up and down at Jamaica independence while the country going to hell lmao
What are we thinking, having liquor stores open so late?? What did we think was going to happen?? Insanity. Same goes for the late hours of the bars and clubs.
Striped shirt? Classic burglar. If the hat is a beret, I think we’re looking for a pesky Frenchman.
It’s a shame the police don’t actively ticket the morons who park on the road outside of this place. There’d then be a police presence 24/7.
I am in the us at the moment, where I can buy a 6pack for 5ci and a bottle of wine for 3ci.
You tell me who is the robber here.
Cuba 10 cents for a pack of cigs.
Panama wine for 1$.
Who is robbing who ?
Almond milk 2.39us in Walmart. Same carton 7.99 ci.
Tell me who is the robber ?
In my opinion, this guy is a hero.
What is the opening times for this place?
Tbh is another establishment that never made sense to me and is always frequented by suspicious types…
Grocery stores are also frequented by suspicious types, but makes sense that people need to eat.
Better description? Image from CCTV? Come on RCIP!
Another media house has the video of the incident. The accent. The skin color. The voice. All clear. All capable of helping the public identify the culprit.
Watch the video on marl road.