Job losses and gains as Fidelity restructures bank

Fidelity Financial Centre, West Bay Road

(CNS): Fidelity Bank (Cayman) Limited is in the process of “organisational transformation” following the acquisition by the PROVEN Group from the Fidelity Group earlier this year. While new jobs are being created, officials confirmed that four long-standing managers’ jobs have been lost as they “no longer fit with the structure of the company”, and those local staff have been let go. The bank said the former employees were given “payments significantly above statutory requirements including employment assistance and healthcare”.

The branch on the West Bay Road is transitioning into a corporate and private banking centre with new and different roles, while tellers will be added to the branch on Dr Roy’s Drive, which will now be open for longer hours, according to a press release from the bank. Staff have been promoted as part of the reorganisation and further opportunities will open up as the bank grows, and some long-standing members of the local workforce are already being promoted.

The new management said that essential changes in structure and brand, which include renaming the bank to PROVEN, are being undertaken in order to sustain its strong regulatory capital position. The bank said it will be open for business as usual and current services will be unaffected. Although the West Bay branch will be closed to regular retail customers, the ATM will remain in place. The branch on Dr Roy’s Drive will be open to 6pm on Fridays and the teller staff will be increased to meet the demand.

“PROVEN Bank (Cayman) is committed to the Cayman community and will continue to provide excellent sustained employment opportunities for the Cayman people,” said Benjamin Freeman, President and CEO of what is now PROVEN Bank.

“As such, all day-to-day customer interactions and decisions remain local including credit, customer service and onboarding. Also, as part of the PROVEN Group, staff will have further career development opportunities both inside and outside of Cayman. Finally, we are investing in education and training as part of an ongoing transition to a high-performance company with the goal of becoming the best place to work in Cayman,” he added.