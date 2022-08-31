Jet skier injured in smash as water speeders keep CICG busy

Cayman Islands Coast Guard vessel (file photo)

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Coast Guard dealt with a total of seven incidents last Sunday, 28 August, which was described as a busier than normal Sunday by the CICG. One person was injured and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after two personal watercraft (PWC) collided in one incident.

The CICG said that preliminary enquiries do not suggest that alcohol was a contributing factor but do suggest that one of the operators was riding in a dangerous and unsafe manner. However, they did not say if that was the rider who was injured.

In a drug-related incident, the rider of a jet ski tried to flee from officers, which resulted in the jet ski being seized, and coastguard officers also recovered a small porting of ganja. In addition, there were four instances where vessels were stopped for exceeding the five-knot limit within 200 yards of the shoreline, and one vessel was found to be fishing within a Marine Park.

The CICG urged people to exercise caution and good judgement when operating jet skis and other vessels on open water, especially within 200 yards of the shoreline; to always ensure that vessel speed is no more than five knots (no wake should be seen behind your vessel) when less than 200 yards of the shore line; and to never operate any type of vessel when under the influence of alcohol or any other substance which can impair judgment, vision, or response time.

