Inflation soars to record level of over 12%

(CNS): The consumer price index (CPI) increased by 12.1% in the second quarter of 2022 when compared to the same period in 2021, according to a release from the Economics and Statistics Office. The CPI was also up by 2.2% on the already recording-breaking levels of inflation for the first quarter of 2022.

Eleven of the twelve CPI divisions used to measure inflation recorded increases in average prices during the second quarter, with the largest increase (19.2%) for housing and utilities.

This was largely due to the rising cost of water supply (up by 37.3%), electricity (up by 20.2%), and imputed rentals (the amount homeowners would pay to rent accommodation equivalent to the home they own) which rose by 22.4%. Maintenance and repair of dwellings cost 11.2% more, and rent paid by tenants went up 10.8%.

People were also paying 17% more for transport due to a 37.3% rise in the cost of fuel. Buying a vehicle cost 13.4% more, and buying an airline ticket went up by 11.3%. Food and drink prices rose by almost 8%, with vegetables alone rising more than 13% on last year. Communication costs, such as internet and phones, were up 6.6%.

The latest cost of living statistics also show the rapid pace of inflation, given the jump of 2.2% since the end of March. During this three-month period, the cost of food has gone up a further 4% overall, with meat rising by almost 10%, making it increasingly challenging for families to make ends meet.

Although the government is attempting to soften the blow with measures such as CUC subsidies, free school meals and its cost of living support campaign, it has warned that things are likely to get worse.

Premier Wayne Panton said last month, “We are undoubtedly going through one of the most challenging times in recent history and we, as a government, but also each of us in the community must prepare for the possibility that it may be some time before it gets better.”