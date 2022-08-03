Gunman’s sentence cut on appeal but conviction upheld

(CNS): The Cayman Islands Court of Appeal has reduced a sentence of five years and ten months down to five years following a partially successful appeal by Kurt Stephenson Carter (32), who is serving time for the possession of an imitation firearm with intent. Carter was caught on CCTV showing off and firing the weapon outside a George Town bar more than two and a half years ago.

Although he had pleaded guilty, he had appealed his conviction, claiming that the judge had misinterpreted the basis of his guilty plea. But the court dismissed that application, noting that a conviction based on a guilty plea could not be unsafe since he had admitted having an imitation firearm and was seen with it on video.

But in their judgment, which was read by Justice Cheryll Richards during a special session of the higher court on Wednesday, the judges found that the sentence delivered in 2021 was excessive and reduced it by ten months.

While CCTV footage clearly showed Carter with the gun as well as flashes from the barrel when he fired it, the police never recovered the actual weapon. He was therefore charged for possession of an imitation weapon, which carries a lesser sentence than the mandatory minimum of seven years for a guilty plea for gun possession.

The judge who handed down Carter’s sentence had stressed how very realistic the weapon appeared to be. In the CCTV footage, he was seen raising it and shooting into the air outside Bananas bar on Eastern Avenue in the early hours of 30 December 2019, and whatever it was loaded with had resulted in the flashes.

This evidence, together with his long list of previous convictions, including one he was on probation for at the time, led the judge to hand down the relatively long term for the offence.