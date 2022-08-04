Government moves ahead with new prison plans

HMP Northward

(CNS): The PACT Government has begun the process of finding architects for a new prison that will be built on land next to the existing jail at Northward, with a target completion date of 2027. A Request for Supplier Qualifications (RFSQ) has been issued for bidders interested in designing the new facility. The aim is to build a prison that consolidates all the inmate groups, including women and young offenders. According to the RFSQ documents, it will be built on a 12-acre secure zone of crown land next to the Northward site. The facility will have the capacity for 250 inmates with the potential to double that figure if necessary.

The current prison is dilapidated and has been condemned by the UK prison inspectorate as not fit for human habitation. Despite efforts to repair and reconstruct areas of the jail and to improve security over the years, both HMP Fairbanks and HMP Northward are insecure and not fit for purpose. Northward is constantly overcrowded, with many more inmates at any given time than the maximum capacity of around 210 men.

Finding the budget for a new prison, which is never a popular policy, has proven difficult. However, the PACT Government has committed to investing in the costly project and rebuilding the prison over the next five to six years. Although the estimated cost has not yet been stated, past estimates have suggested that the project would be in excess of $150 million.

The decision appears to have been based on an outline business case conducted by Bould consultants sometime in 2020/2, though this document has not been made public. CNS has made both a media request for information and an FOI request for the document that forms the basis for these next steps and should outline the policy, motivation and justification for the investment.

Documents placed on the government’s procurement site for the qualification submissions indicate that the goal is to house every person held in the custody of HM Cayman Islands Prison Service (HMCIPS) on one site and then demolish both Fairbanks women’s prison and the current Northward men’s prison.

“The new build will ensure there is a sustainable prison estate with the capacity to safely and humanely respond to future population and service needs,” officials said on the site.

The new prison will be designed to provide levels of accommodation and security based on current UK best practices. The documents also show that the government wants the facility to have full access for people with disabilities and, as well as accommodating all existing prisoners and staff, provide for added capacity for future growth.

The first phase will include a new enhanced entrance and processing area for visitors, and areas for maintenance, healthcare, reception and discharge, as well as the kitchen. It will also have faith, education and physical education areas and the accommodation for female prisoners, young offenders and those held in care and separation.

When that work is done, those inmates will move in while the second phase, building the men’s cells, gets underway. A final phase will include a sports pitch and the demolition of the existing accommodation.

The lead architects chosen will be responsible for the technical design in compliance with UN standards for the safe incarceration of men, women and children in categories A to D by 2027, in accordance with the Nelson Mandela Rules (regarding the rights of all prisoners) and the Bangkok Rules (which deal with the treatment of women prisoners), the tender documents state.