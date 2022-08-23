Forged CI$100 bank notes still in circulation

(CNS): The RCIPS Financial Crime Investigation Unit has received five reports since June of people attempting to use counterfeit CI$100 notes across the islands. One report was made in Cayman Brac and the other four in Grand Cayman. The police are urging the public to remain on the lookout for forged notes that remain in circulation. At least four of the fake notes in these recent cases have the serial number D/1 292395, the same serial number as seen on previous counterfeit $100 notes.

The FCIU said that anyone who receives a counterfeit note or suspects one to be counterfeit should make note of the description of the person passing the note as well as any companions with them. Do not return the note if possible. Instead, initial and date the white border of the note, then tag the note with a copy of the transaction receipt and call the police.

For more information on how to ensure that bank notes are genuine, visit the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority website. Banks and commercial premises may also be in possession of forged currency report forms issued by the FCIU. If so, please obtain as much information as possible from the person passing the note and submit it on these forms, which can also be found here.