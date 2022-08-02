Five arrested for selling ganja in 7MB raid

Drug packages seized 28 July 2022

(CNS): Four men and one woman were arrested for suspected drug dealing at Seven Mile Public Beach last Thursday, 28 July, following a targeted police operation, assisted by Customs and Boarder Control, Department of Commerce and Investment and the Public Lands Commission. During the raid various packets of ganja were seized that were packaged in such a way as to appeal to young people.

“We think it’s important to alert members of the public, especially parents and guardians, of this new way to conceal illegal drugs,” said Head of Community Policing, Inspector Laing-Hall. “As a community we must be vigilant to the tactics employed by those taking part in illegal activity to target our young people.”

The operation was carried out in response to community concerns about the consumption and sale of illegal substances on the beaches. The officers had cause to search a number of people at the location and several packets of ganja were recovered, resulting in the arrest of five people: two men of West Bay, aged 36 and 31, two men of George Town, aged 27 and 28, and a 23-year-old woman from Bodden Town. All five were bailed pending further investigations.

RCIPS Community Police officers are encouraging members of the public to report suspicious activities and people loitering in public places who appear to be carrying out illegal activities. Reports can be made to 911 or any police station. Alternatively, tips can be submitted to the RCIPS website.