Driver arrested over fatal George Town crash

Fatal crash early Monday morning (photo from social media)

(CNS): A 39-year-old woman from the Dominican Republic who is living in George Town has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving in relation to the fatal collision in which Cuban national Aleiny Reve Villegas (20) was killed. The woman was also injured when the white Honda she was driving crashed into a wall early Monday morning but she has since been released from hospital.

Two other passengers were also hurt in the crash. One has also been discharged and the second remains in hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The arrest comes just one day after the police made an appeal to a witness who was first on the scene of the smash and according to CCTV footage was likely to have seen what happened.