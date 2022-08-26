Destruction of slave wall a crime, say witnesses

Bulldozer pulling down the Slave Wall

The Slave Wall destroyed

(CNS): The destruction of a stone wall believed to have been built by slaves more than 200 years ago has further highlighted the inadequacy of heritage protection in Cayman. The historic wall was knocked down to make way for a proposed project just off Walkers Road, but witnesses say the demolition was a crime because the wall stood well and truly on property that didn’t belong to those involved in its removal.

A witness maintains that police officers at the scene could have stopped the destruction if they had simply checked the relevant documents. The RCIPS confirmed Friday that this allegation about the officers and the accusation of criminal damage is under investigation as part of inquiries into all the circumstances surrounding this incident.

The destruction of the wall in the Webster’s Estate area hit social media this weekend, once again fuelling calls for legal protection for the country’s built heritage before it is too late and everything relating to Cayman’s heritage is destroyed.

CNS has seen documents that indicate the wall is on land belonging to Sandra Meekins, and she has said that land was purchased by her grandfather in 1920. Meekins is devastated by the destruction and wants to see it rebuilt. However, she is currently overseas due to health issues and was not in a position to take on the neighbours who pulled down the wall.

Meekins was unable to talk on the record to CNS as she is unwell and has now passed the case to her lawyers. But she has confirmed it was destroyed without her permission or knowledge.

Other residents in the small community off Walkers Road who have been trying to help were on the scene when the heavy equipment first arrived on 17 August and began tearing down the wall. They immediately called the police but the officers who responded to the call, who could have prevented the demolition, allowed it to carry on.

Those who watched the destruction have told CNS that the officers tried to arrest them instead, taking the word of the bulldozer driver that he was authorised to tear down the historic wall without making a single check and stood by as it was destroyed.

The RCIPS has said it is now supporting the partner agencies, as the work at the site has been stopped by the planning department, which issued an enforcement notice because there was no permission to clear the land, but not until most of the wall had already been reduced to a pile of rubble.

“Investigations are currently being carried out in relation to offences relating to breaches of the peace that were reported to the police,” the RCIPS told CNS in response to our inquiries, confirming that officers were called out in relation to the issue on the 17 and again on 20 August.

Complaints against the two officers at the scene have also been filed with the Professional Standards Unit regarding the accusation that they stood by and allowed the developer to tear down the wall despite being informed of the situation. The police also confirmed Friday that a report concerning allegations of theft, trespass and criminal damage was also made in relation to the destruction of the wall.

“This report is currently under investigation by police, along with the previously mentioned reports,” a spokesperson for the RCIPS said in a follow-up. “The RCIPS is also reviewing the actions taken by the attending officers.”

Speaking to CNS about the situation, asking not to be named given the tension the situation has caused, witnesses to the incident supplied us with the documents that support Meekins’ position that the wall was firmly on her property. They said that the failure of the authorities at the time of the destruction facilitated the crime, which one witness told CNS sets a terrible precedent if it is not addressed.

“The police officers failed to stop the bulldozer driver based purely on the claims of that driver,” he said.

The driver reportedly told the police officers that the wall was on the land belonging to Lester Harvey, from Harvey Construction, and his family, and that he had been given the job of tearing it down. The police accepted this claim without checking, and despite efforts by one witness to stop the work, most of the wall was eventually crushed.

“This sends a chilling message to all property owners. This means that if someone claims your land is theirs, regardless of the truth, and comes to stake a claim or cause damage, the police won’t help,” the witness warned. “If they allowed it to happen in this case, it could happen to anyone. That is a very disturbing prospect. Whose property will be safe in such circumstances if there are no consequences for this?”

Since the destruction of the wall, Leslie Harvey has said he had no idea that it had historical value and that there was no way for him to know this, but if he had known they would not have destroyed it. However, he still insists it was on his land and he had a right to move it. He told CNS that Lands and Survey boundary markers on the property indicate that the entire wall was firmly on his land and disputes the documents that say otherwise.

Some of the stones of the demolished wall, which are believed to have been carried from the oceanfront by hand by slaves two centuries ago, have already been moved, which relates to the allegation of theft, but some were still on the site as of Thursday afternoon.

As with the two old buildings that were recently demolished, the National Trust for the Cayman Islands said that, yet again, they were not informed that a site of historical importance that is also on its historic register was set for demolition.

“It is unfortunate that not only was the National Trust not made aware of any plans for the demolition of this old stonewall, but we understand that it also came as a shock to members of the neighbourhood and wider community,” the Trust said in a statement issued to the Cayman Compass. “Once again, this has brought to the forefront the need for community educational awareness to encourage respect for, and build pride in, Cayman’s built heritage and sites, and which, along with the legislation to protect such heritage sites, is becoming increasingly crucial.”

The Trust is calling on property owners to check its National Heritage Register to find out if their property is listed and engage with them about relocation or demolition plans for traditional homes or historic places, even if they are not listed.

Following the recent demolition of two old homes on the George Town waterfront this month, the Trust said they are working with the government to advise on how to put protections in place.

Under the current development and planning laws, property owners are not legally bound to alert the Trust about any intention to demolish an old structure. However, if the Trust is notified, a solution other than destruction might well be found.