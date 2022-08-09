Demolition of old-time houses causes public outcry
(CNS): The sudden demolition of two historic Caymanian homes on the waterfront in George Town over the weekend stunned the community and lit up social media. Both houses were built in the 1930s and are listed on the Nationals Trust’s Heritage Register. Benny Bodden’s House, which was recently home to Da Fish Shack restaurant, and Ainsley Bodden’s House, both on North Church Street, were bulldozed on Sunday to make way for a new commercial development.
According to planning documents from November 2016, JIL Construction Ltd was granted planning permission to build a commercial building at the site, which will include retail stores and two restaurants with decks extending to the ironshore, despite being too close to the ocean.
The proposed development was refused planning permission by the Central Planning Authority in September of that year because the plans didn’t meet the minimum high water mark setback requirement and there was insufficient parking. The application indicated that the two historic buildings on the site would be relocated.
The application went back before the CPA in November 2016, when Carolyn Johnson, Ian Kirkham and architect Rob Johnson appeared before the panel and presented slightly revised plans. Although they still didn’t meet the high water mark setback, the new plans included additional offsite parking and the project was given the green light.
But for a long time nothing happened. Signs were reportedly posted at the site several years ago about a potential new development and CNS understands that no objections have ever been raised. While we have been unable to confirm the timeline of the project, there is some indication it had been due to start in 2020 but was delayed by the pandemic.
News last month that Da Fish Shack had closed was the first indication that the project could be back on track. The owners of that restaurant reluctantly closed down after they were told that they must vacate the premises by 31 July.
It is not clear if the project ever went back before the CPA for further modifications in the intervening years or if other changes are planned with a new application, but it seems that planning permission granted more than six years ago is in effect until November of this year.
On Saturday, messages and videos of the demolition were shared hundreds of times on social media platforms and messaging services, and many expressed shock at the speed with which it happened. Two buildings that were around 90 years old were lost in a matter of hours without any notification of the planned destruction, which fuelled calls for demonstrations among some local activists, as people said how powerless they felt in the face of the continued loss of heritage for commercial development.
It is not clear if the National Trust was given the option to preserve any elements of the two traditional buildings, which instead of being moved were crushed and taken to the dump, regardless of their historical significance. CNS has contacted the Trust and we are awaiting a response. However, it seems the non-profit was likely aware of the pending destruction as Ian Kirkham, one of the representatives for the developer, is a member of the National Trust Council. He is also on Planning Minister Jay Ebanks’ local district council in North Side.
The Trust formally established a Historic Preservation Fund in January specifically for donors to directly support the preservation, protection and promotion of Cayman’s built heritage throughout the Cayman Islands. There are no laws in Cayman or grade listings to protect old buildings. Hundreds of traditional homes and buildings remain under threat but buying and maintaining them can be costly.
When the new fund was launched, Trust Executive Director Annick Jackman said, “It is of the greatest importance that efforts are made to reach out to the public for assistance at this time, as Cayman’s culture and heritage have never been so at risk by the rapid pace of development and a deficit of general knowledge around the area of Cayman built heritage.”
Recently, a cottage that is more than a century old was moved from the site of Foster’s supermarket in West Bay. While there had been discussions about the grocery store owners being required to maintain the old home at its site, they were given planning permission for a proposed expansion on the grounds and the cottage was moved.
Work on that began last month and the oldest part of the property is expected to be taken to Frank Sound, where a traditional home enthusiast will be working to restore the old-time house.
See the minutes of the CPA's meetings in the CNS Library
(scroll down to JIL Construction)
But at least Kenny is going to build us a new cafe as a exciting tourism experience.
“Clients who request buildings that look ‘modern’ or ‘contemporary’ are those most pleased by our work.”
http://rjda.ky/about-johnson-design-architecture.html
“ The application indicated that the two historic buildings on the site would be relocated.”
So is there any penalty for demolishing them if the application said you would relocate them? Guess not.
Then again, how is that’s by different from the lack of consequences for developers who reach planning permission requirements, or even fail to ask for permission in the first place?
I wonder if the young drunk drivers will be attracted to the new development and greet it with the same warm embraces that the old house enjoyed.
People who own land do something with it. People who don’t own it complain. Affordable entertainment.
Exactly! Sounds like they did what they were suppose to do but apparently that is not good enough. Sad that it is always the other persons fault. If people wanted the houses saved they had plenty of time considering the planning permission was years ago and it says in the article there was signs put up.
Do something without permission? I don’t think so.
They had planning permission
Go on Goole Maps, Street view if you want to look at the building again. I understand the building had history however they are old wooden structures that have been rotting for years, there was no way they could have been moved and stayed intact. What you suggest that we just leave them there to rot until they are so frail that nobody can even enter them anymore??…Cayman history is more than just old wooden huts, your not talking Pyramids and colosseums here!
In the same way Woody Foster is managing to move the one next to West Bay Fosters. Of course that costs money. Guess Woody just cares a little more than these guys.
Yes! To all those who decry this – Please look for an old rotted boat and go out for a fishing venture. Old rotted building on valuable property have been getting torn own for as long as buildings have been built. Cayman has MUCH more pressing issues that this.
Classic Cayman. All about the $$$
I am so shocked and dismayed. As a member of the National Trust I just got notice of the AGM where I am being asked to elect members of the council.
I see this Ian Kirkham is on the list
HOW on earth can that BE??
12:27 the strategy seems to be to put people on the boards who are anti the boards mandate.
Give me a break. Very little of the Fish Shack building was original, with piece-by-piece alterations made over the years, mostly in the last 20.
The floor plan was completely altered to provide for a restaurant/bar, and in no way resembles that of a home.
If you want to display original homes, you can build new replicas in the original form.
There was nothing to preserve at the Fish Shack building. That place (made of wood) was falling apart and in bad shape. Even if “relocated” that place would need to be entirely rebuilt, to the point it would only be a replica.
The National Trust in Cayman is a joke run by “jokers” that mostly just want a name for themselves. And staffed by employees wanting an easy income whom really don’t care or they would have been standing in front of that back hoe. If I was unemployable I would join there ranks.
12.14pm Million to one you are a local and your description of the employees would be much better suited to civil servants.
The KirkConnell’s destroyed Viking Gallery and all the buildings around to build a monument Kirk Free Port serving cayman since 1972. And Ugland was allowed to destroy Dr Roy’s home. CI Gov cut down all the Casuarina Trees that lined GT waterfront. We can go on and on and on………
Caymanians killing Cayman.
It wasn’t Ugland that knocked down Dr Roy’s house.
12 pm. We shoulda started protesting from them. Those houses on the waterfront in GT should have been purchased by Govt long ago. Thanks to whomever proposed the acquisition of that little piece of land near lobster pot. Perhaps that was Minister Bryan. We keep electing people who either don’t care about our heritage or have no ideas how to protect it. Anyone can tell us how much is in the environmental protection fund?
P= Plenty
A= Always
C= Costly
T= Taking
11:58 how stupid of you!!
private derelict structures were demolished by their owners in accordance with all planning/statutory regulations……where is the story here?
there are many more structures around gt that need taking down…..or is garbage development now part of cayman’s pretend heritage and culture????
They weren’t derelict – both maintained in daily use (Art Gallery/Shop and Bar/Restaurant) for many years. You obviously have no idea what you are talking about.
How those developer boots taste?
if derelict tin roofed shacks are your heritage and culture….then you need to re-assess your national identity.
Yawn, not derelict, in daily use and maintained. Clueless and making comments for the sake of it. You’re obviously not Caymanian.
i am caymanian…i passed my heritage test in 90 seconds too!
Developer boot licker bot
I’m more concerned about the site than the houses which I agree did not seem to be well preserved. Image a vacant spot where they had been, a place where we could create a venue for fun and leisure. Ideal for sunset supper. If you have any imagination. Watch for the thumbs down.
No reason why these buildings couldn’t be relocated and renovated. Cayman Islands is loosing all its historical value.
How do you move them when they were wider than the road. Only cockroaches holding hands kept the buildings upright. This will all be forgotten soon just as the destruction of Dr Roy’s house was allowed to happen. Now that house was worth preserving.
No reason except the cost of doing so and needing to effectively rebuild it as a home instead of a restaurant.
We could always commission a replica with National Trust funds, but by all means, try to find a reason to be outraged instead of a solution.
Ugly 1930’s houses/stores. No historic or other value. And you have many f them. But it still brings out the professional hand-wringers to criticise anything people do.
Troll! Good luck.
Developer bot activated
I might be wrong, but doesn’t planning permission only last 2 years? If it’s not built within that time, don’t they have to re-apply?
I don’t completely understand how it was approved when they have met the high water mark point.
Also, having parking on another property just means that people will cross the road on the bend, after just passing the 101 pedestrian crosswalks in central GT. I have nothing against crosswalks, I honestly wish that people actually used them and didn’t cross wherever they chose to, but there is certainly an excessive amount.
Very sad to see it happen. I originally heard that the new building was going to be condos, so I’m a little sad to see that it’s just more retail and bars. At least with condos there may have been some options for housing.
Yes,you are wrong.
Planning permission is for 5 years during which time you must get a building permit. Once a permit us issued, planning permission is VESTED (as in forever). And a building permit can be extended by paying fees.
Ian Kirkham must resign his post now Cayman ! Enough is enough this foolishness needs to stop
and tail between his legs.
That will never happen as he is a friend & supporter of Minister Jay. You will just have to accept it and get over it because this is the new Cayman!
1.17pm I’m confused, what’s new about this?.
Kirkhams’s wife owns the land..
In no other civilized society with which I am familiar is such wanton disregard for a people’s history and culture sacrificed so callously on the altar of greed and avarice.
These buildings not only carried architectural and cultural currency but were also of great historical and anthropological value. To begin with , both were the homes of prominent Caymanians . Older generation Caymanians will remember one of these houses as being the home of the late Benny Bodden , one of the most expert sailmakers these islands have produced.
Having lived in another society where history and culture is appreciated ,I can say that such buildings would have been declared as historical artifacts ,never to be destroyed. As a m matter of fact these buildings would carry a plaque indicating as much . And while such a designation would not prevent the sale ,no alteration or gentrification not in keeping with the original design and construction trends of the era would be allowed.
As a Caymanian historian I lament the practice of severing our connection to the past through the destruction of these statements of our being. For if we as people do not know from whence we came ,how then can we know where we are going? Or,of equal importance , who should take us there?
It is no wonder our progeny have no idea of who they are as a people.
I have come to the frightening conclusion that there is a concerted attempt to obliterate us as a Caymanian people . There can be no more effective way of doing this than by removing any semblance of pride we may have in our history ,culture , architecture and achievements. I am afraid if something is not done soon to reverse this ‘conspiracy’, by the next generation Caymanians as a people of worth will be extinct.
Thank you, Mr. Bodden. Completely agree.
The powers that be just lost a great opportunity to create two very special tourist attractions? There are many people out there in the worl who would enjoy visiting and learning about the structures, Couldn’t government have acted on this. Surely they must have know that these two houses would be torn down. I remember going to Mr. Ainsley’s home to buy lemon and coconut pies from his wife. On one of my visits I was admiring the furnishings and all of the little rooms, she showed me around the house. There was unique dresser in th bathroom with a beautiful patterned ceramic basin and jug. I suppose all those antiques are long gone. Any responsible government should have had enough interest and foresight in the Cayman of now and the Cayman of yesteryear to have been involved in the preservation of our old Cayman homes and history. Not just these two but many others that have been destroyed over the years? A fund could have been set up many decades ago to spruce up and secure these houses wherever possible. Everything does not have to be new and shiny to have value. It is part of our history and should remain integral to our present and future! I cannot understand our people, why don’t they care about these things?. We do not have mountains. waterfalls; beautiful landscapes like some other Caribbean islands. SEven mile beach is hardly accessible to us, most of the trees and shrubs endemic to our Beloved Isles Cayman has been destroyed so every effort to preserve what little we do have is of paramount importance. Roy you are always about “things Cayman”, and our culture, you and others , have done so much research on our past; I can feel the disappointment and despair in your post. I am from your era and I feel the same way. What are we to do? I have passed on my knowledge and things I remember of our past to my children, especially my daughter, who is a historian and very much involve in our cultura. Apart from that I guess there is very little more I csn do. What will our grandchildren and future generations think of us, of this wonton destruction.? .Not much I guess. How long before they tear the Botanic Park?
After reading the article I understand that there is no law to protect Cayman’s built heritage and because of this we shouldn’t blame the developers. Rather, Cayman should work in concert to protect old buildings through law if we want to as an island. Sadly, I don’t think the island or government cares enough to do anything about it.
CIG and Caymanians have to take much of the blame for not understanding and protecting their built environment.
Mr Bodden. To imply that someone or some group is trying to “obliterate” Caymanians or their culture is disingenuous. If you dig a little deeper you may well find that most of this type of activity is being carried out by TBC’s. Remember Royal Palms beach was never for sale at any price only to then be sold! To a developer.
I do respect your opinion. Just think this one is a little off base.
Oh but Caymanians are allowing it to go on!
Spot on!!! I can still hear Uncle Benny yelling, “Vallee, bring the handibillie!” as they stretched the sails. Many times, as a child, I tagged along with my father who would sometimes go to help them. I sat on the iron shore behind Uncle Ainsley’s house, watching them (and the waves) meanwhile eating a generous piece of Aunt Louise’s coconut cream pie. Precious memories!
There is no reason why those two buildings could not have been renovated, restored, repurposed, or even carefully relocated, but leave our built heritage visible.
When will someone in Government have the vision to create and enforce laws in Cayman to protect old buildings? Why don’t our “Planners” have a planning vision to uphold OUR architectural heritage? Why do they seem hell-bent to allow destruction of everything from the past? This area is all part of the George Town Revitalization Plan which states the Plan hopes to achieve “preservation and renewal of historic buildings and landscapes”.
We do not want to look like a replica of another country. We are UNIQUE and the reason visitors love these islands. Stop allowing greed to destroy us!
I could not agree more.
Mr Roy,
How about making the developers national heroes, the precedent has already been set with the destruction of the Old Fort on “Harbour” Drive.
I was with you Mr Roy , until you said there is a plot afoot to obliterate Caymanians.
You are obviously ignoring the fact that all theses buildings were sold by Caymanians, and certainly in this case, to Caymanians.
Such a pity that the chip on your shoulder dilutes your well intentioned commentary.
Pompous, arrogant and entitled and of course they knocked the old homes down when few people were around to see or complain. I am sure someone would have tried to move the houses to a piece of vacant land. Just greedy and soulless. They care about dollars not Cayman.
I have been in and assessed both of those buildings and can tell you right now, due to the amount of renovations, storm damage and rot over the years, only about 15 percent of the both buildings is original (and that is being generous). The rest has been rebuilt/replaced piece by piece as was needed over the years, mostly in the last decade or two.
The houses of Theseus
don’t bring facts and reasoning into this discussion!!!
Facts are exactly what needs to be brought to this discussion
This is not just about nuts and bolts. You don’t seem to get it.
Well, if government had take interest in them decades ago, maintained them properly they probably couolc have been saved. Even homes of brick and mortar need repairs over time? No one is saying that the wood shouldn’t have been repaired. The could have been move to a less exposed environment and for e.g. Repair with Cayman mahogany and ironwood. Anything would have been better than nothing! Miss Lassis’s house is on the water, has been repaired and still standing strong.
Well, if government had take interest in them decades ago, maintained them properly they probably couolc have been saved. Even homes of brick and mortar need repairs over time? No one is saying that the wood shouldn’t have been repaired. The could have been move to a less exposed environment and for e.g. Repair with Cayman mahogany and ironwood. Anything would have been better than nothing! Miss Lassis’s house is on the water, has been repaired and still standing strong.
GREED – MONEY – GREED……….developers, on occasion Caymanian developers, who couldn’t give a tuppeny toss about emblems of historic Cayman couldn’t care less. If there is a protection order for the Post Office and Town Hall it would be the only thing preventing them from demolition and development – maybe with twin 10 storey tower blocks……………
Caymanians kiss your island goodbye…..too late to close the stable door – the horse is already down the street and disappearing around the corner.
This is unconscionable and an absolute disgrace. To not even relocate the homes? Shame on all involved.
To me it’s a preservation of the site as well as the structures.
The establishments left available to sit for dining or having cocktails is quickly diminishing and being replaced by higher end restaurants and bars that not everyone can afford.
We are being out priced in our country. More and more our country is not for the ‘regular man’.
For several years I’ve been warning and preaching about this in the vacuum that represents complacent Caymanians, many of which feel there is nothing they can do to prevent this. We all know the biggest culprit but he is NOT the only one. Our own brethren are a part of this too. YOU KNOW WHO YOU ARE. Money hungry.
Greediness choked puppies.
…and killing our heritage and destroying our identity as Caymanians. This greed needs to hurry and “choke the puppies” so we are not a concrete jungle and we can only know or see anything of our past in pictures on display or in a book!! I am so sadden and angered by this blatant disregard for our monuments and historical buildings. I just can’t believe this was done to these old buildings, older than most of us and represents ties to our past. And to just dump the shiplap and ironwood in the landfill. I for one would have gladly came and collected some of it to restore and reuse it in some project. This is a total disgrace!!! Where is our Premier, in charge of Sustainability and Environment? Could/should he not be concerned and active with preservation of our old historical buildings as well. Guess not, the money must come in and to heck with our Caymanian history…we as a people almost done anyway. O Almighty God, help us please, I pray!
Why is Ian Kirkham on the National Trust board? Seems there are a lot of people on that board with self interest being the guiding factor. Do they all even live in Cayman?
Good question. I asked multiple National Trust Council Members if he had ever mentioned his involvement in this project and I was told he never mentioned it. The past two years has seen the poorest of poor leadership in a very long time. There are a lot of people on the NT Council (and up for nomination again) that should be removed permanently but it will take National Trust members with guts, love, and a deep passion for this island to demand a new Nomination list immediately. If you are a National Trust Member, be sure to attend the AGM or give your proxy to someone you trust to uphold the mandate of the Trust. Be careful. Be VERY careful who you vote for. I was appalled and horrified when I saw the list of nominees. Shameful and disgraceful!
Those homes were the homes of my extended family members and where I spent many wonderful childhood days. There is no reason why they could not have been renovated.
Are you passionate enough to be a National Trust member?
Travesty
Very sad this is happening… such a shame. Could have been relocated and saved. Cayman doesn’t have much culture as it is.
I never did like Da Fish Shack. No loss to me!
Well I certainly did
Who cares about your opinion Georgie – especially when it is a perfect example of – ME ME ME
George Ebanks aren’t you embarrassed being so shallow?
No not really
If they were your family buildings, like they are, sorry were, mine, you wouldn’t have that pathetic attitude.
George, sorry but I must tell you, you are such an arrogant and ignorant FOOL! It was not the Da Fish Shack we lost, they can come back in operation elsewhere, but it is the old Caymanian buildings they destroyed that we care about. Lots of ppl liked Da Fish Shack located in the old Caymanian building, including me, and certainly we didn’t miss you and you were not any loss to us, either!
Very bad form, George.
We can always trust our planning to do the WRONG THING 😡😡
Such contempt should be met with charges and prison sentences. Developer aggression with Environmental, Planning and Cultural Law violations won’t end until those involved and underwriting, are put in jail with their type of people.
Are you crazy?! they had permission for the demolition. How are you going to say they should go to jail? for breaking what law exactly?
The CPA permission is described as having been conditional on an application indicating that the two historic buildings, both registered with the National Trust on their website, would be relocated. Ian Kirkham, one of the representatives for the developer, is also a member of the National Trust Council. He does not have the authority to abuse his position by having a meddling hand in waiving any requirements for the developer. Hoping that 6 years is enough time for people to forget, doesn’t get you off the hook. National Trust should expel him from the Council for starters. Planning has a Development Enforcement Division (though, we’d be forgiven for not knowing that). Complaints can be filed here: https://www.planning.ky/code-compliance/
I think there is a very easy way to show these developers what we think of them. Boycott any future shops or restaurants on this land- you have been warned
Unfortunately this does very little, and is soon forgotten. Its like saying we should boycott using plastic utensils. People will still use them, and companies will still buy them because its cheaper. Its all in the governments hands to come up with the regulations and associated charges to make any meaningful difference.
IF WE WERE TO STOP SAYING “IT WOULDN’T MAKE ANY OR LITTLE DIFFERENCE”, BUT ACTUALLY TRIED DOING IT, AND SEE HOW MUCH OF A DIFFERENCE IT WOULD MAKE!! I am so tired of this negative mentality of “I’d rather don’t do anything because I say it won’t work” than to try something to see if it would help!! It’s no wonder our Islands are being destroyed right in front of our eyes and taken over by the greedy, powerful money-whores!
I think you are missing the point here. Stop wasting time and pretending that boycotting will make a difference and start pressuring the government (PACT) to put in laws and regulations that will protect buildings such as this for generations to come.