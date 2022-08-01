CUC defers proposed base rate hike of 5.4%

(CNS): There will be no increase in the base rate that the Caribbean Utilities Company charges customers this summer as Grand Cayman’s power provider has deferred its annual increase until January. CUC said it took the decision not to increase the base rate, which was expected to have been around 5.4%, because of the “increasing financial challenges which some customers are facing as a result of costs related to fuel prices and other goods and services”. CUC will also freeze disconnection fees and finance charges for bills issued from August through October.

According to the CUC’s licence, the company can increase the rate it charges each year based on a formula relating to inflation or the price level index. This consists of a weighted average of 60% of the change in the Cayman Islands consumer price index and 40% of the change in the CPI in the US. CUC said that for 2022 the calculation led to a 5.4% increase, which would have come into effect on 1 June, assuming that the Utility Regulation and Competition Office (OfReg) would have cleared this substantial hike.

However, CUC said it had proposed to OfReg to defer the rate increase and the recovery of related revenues until January, and OfReg has agreed. CUC President and CEO Richard Hew said this would ease the burden on residents and businesses at a time when they need it most.

“CUC is committed to providing ongoing support to its customers and it was important that we reach an agreement with OfReg to defer rate increases in relation to the energy charge component of customers’ bills until 2023. CUC is well aware that if the increase was implemented in accordance with our Licences, an increase of base rates in June 2022 may have been difficult for many of our customers to bear,” he said. “The ability to recover revenues in the future is necessary to maintain that financial stability and to meet the Company’s ongoing obligations to invest in infrastructure and provide a safe, reliable and sustainable electricity service.”

CUC revealed its unaudited financial accounts for the first six months of 2022 last week, which showed an increase in earnings so far this year when compared to 2021 of almost $2 million. Given the volatility in fuel costs, customers paid on average 7 cents more per kWh due to the fuel factor compared to last year, and even higher bills are expected in the hot summer months.

While the government is subsidising fuel costs on residential bills in July, August and September for homes using less than 2,000kWh per month, customers will have to pay the full fuel factor in October and can expect another significant increase in bills in the New Year.

CUC said it would help customers to reduce their bills through energy conservation programmes. The company is also anticipating additional long-term customer relief with the implementation of large-scale renewable energy on its grid in the near future.

Meanwhile, an outage on Sunday morning cut power to around 11,000 homes. CUC has not yet stated the cause but power was restored to everyone by Sunday afternoon.