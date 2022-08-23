Cuban asylum seekers disappear, one boat arrives

Customs and Border Control officer

(CNS): Customs and Border Control has confirmed that an unknown number of Cuban migrants have left the jurisdiction. However, more migrants continue to arrive. A vessel carrying four men and one woman landed in East End around 1pm Monday lunchtime. Those five Cubans have disembarked and are being processed in accordance with CBC’s established protocols, according to a release.

Officials said the service is currently in the process of confirming the exact number and identities of the migrants that appear to have departed unofficially by boat. Not all migrants are in detention as they await the outcome of their asylum claims, CBC said. While some are living in civic centres, many are living in the community.

“The total number of migrants that have departed the jurisdiction will fluctuate, as migrants occasionally leave on different voyages,” the CBC said, suggesting that this is not an isolated incident.

Migrants that are released from detention are not electronically monitored, the CBC said, which means officials have to use alternative methods to identify which individuals have left the country and exactly how many have left unofficially.

There were said to be around 180 Cuban migrants, according to the last official count, following a surge in vessels arriving in Cayman waters after the borders began re-opening at the beginning of this year. While there was a steady stream of regular arrivals in April and May, the vessel that arrived on Monday is the first since then.