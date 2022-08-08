Crash claims the life of 12th road victim in 2022

Fatal crash early Monday morning (photo from social media)

(CNS): A 20-year-old woman became the twelfth person to die on Cayman’s roads early Monday morning. Police said that shortly before 3:40am a white Honda Accord crashed on Eastern Avenue near the Shedden Road junction, by Champion House restaurant. In addition to the fatality, the three other people in the car were injured, including two who are in a serious condition. Police have not given any details of how the single-vehicle crash happened, but the car appears to have smashed head-on into a wall.

The south end of Eastern Avenue, between Shedden Road and Champion House Restaurant, has been re-opened and the collision is under investigation police said. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.