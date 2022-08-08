Crash claims the life of 12th road victim in 2022
(CNS): A 20-year-old woman became the twelfth person to die on Cayman’s roads early Monday morning. Police said that shortly before 3:40am a white Honda Accord crashed on Eastern Avenue near the Shedden Road junction, by Champion House restaurant. In addition to the fatality, the three other people in the car were injured, including two who are in a serious condition. Police have not given any details of how the single-vehicle crash happened, but the car appears to have smashed head-on into a wall.
The south end of Eastern Avenue, between Shedden Road and Champion House Restaurant, has been re-opened and the collision is under investigation police said. Anyone who may have witnessed the crash or has information is asked to call the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit at 649-6254 or the George Town Police Station at 949-4222.
Anonymous tips can be provided directly to the RCIPS via the Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777
or via the RCIPS website.
Category: Local News
In Alberta Canada (where I just returned from), there are red light cameras and photo radar. 99% of drivers obey the speed limit and stop on amber lights (not race through on red lights like many do here). It works.
This would put an end to most of the driving nonsense here and generate revenue from fines that can be used for road infrastructure.
Put it in place. Cannot renew your car registration or transfer vehicle ownership until all fines are paid.
Simple.
So four times as many as have died this year from covid?
Shocking and pathetic. Speed limit is like 30 km/h on that little intersection but most of the time cars are going coasting at 10-20 km/hour. it’s utterly pathetic to have a fatality there. 3:40am and a 20 year old sum up the facts but likely alcohol and loud music were also a factor
When driving in Canada, I am extremely aware that if I roll through a stop sign, drive above the posted limit, or drive a car with illegal tinted windows I will be pulled over and fined.
In Cayman there is no concern for traffic laws as there are no consequences… Until, like this morning, the consequence is a fatality.
Start ticketing people at 4 way stops, start ticketing for failing to yield or following too close, or distracted driving, or failing to obey a yellow light…. We need to create a new culture that learns to follow the rules of the road.
My condolences to the family of the deceased and injured and I hope that if the driver is proven to be at fault they spend a very long time in jail.
Condolences to the families of the victim.
Details of how the crash happened and was caused to be released, but will no doubt involve speed & loss of control of the vehicle. Posted speed limit in the area is 25 mph & near to a 3-way traffic light junction.
free money making solution:
bring in private run traffic police who are funded by fines.
cig will makes 10x times as much on fines.
police can then do real work or we can reduce their numbers.
win-win-win.
CNS: They tried this with wheel clamping, which failed because the private contract staff clamped a lot of cars without cause. This is what happens when you add a monetary incentive to enforcement.
then change the law….plus this is not interfering with private property so not the same at all.
They did not clamp without cause as much as they clamped “caymanians” who thought they had a right to park anywhere any time. I witnessed one of them,”caymanians”, removing his wheel in front of Hurley’s supermarket and threatening that he would do injury to anyone who tried to stop him.,
Each and every one of them was clamped with cause, including Ezzard’s.