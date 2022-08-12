COVID-19 detection rate falls by further 25%

(CNS): COVID-19 case detection and testing continued to decline in the Cayman Islands over the last week, according to the Public Health Department. Testing fell by 22%, continuing the significant decline over the last few weeks, and just 240 cases were officially reported to PHD, pushing the detection rate down by 25%. Meanwhile, the genomic sequencing data indicates the dominant variant circulating locally is BA.5 and its sub-variants.

Despite the drop in the number of people coming forward to report their infections, the virus is still circulating, as reflected in hospital admissions. Eight people admitted to the hospital during the week of 31 July to 6 August tested positive and half were admitted because of COVID-19 morbidity. In total eleven inpatients were treated for issues relating to the virus during that week, including three admitted in previous weeks who were still in hospital.

With the virus still spreading in the community, Public Health advised the public to take precautions to reduce the risk of catching COVID-19 and passing it on to others, including practising good hand hygiene, staying home when symptomatic or positive, and getting a booster vaccination.

While people in Cayman and around the world are largely getting on with their lives without restrictions, the number of global deaths decreased by 9% last week. However, according to the WHO’s latest statistics, there were well over 900,000 cases reported globally over the last 24 hours prior.

Meanwhile, the cases of monkeypox around the world is still increasing with cases in 90 countries, including Jamaica, where there are three cases. There are still no reported cases in the Cayman Islands.