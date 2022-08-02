COVID-19 case numbers not reflecting reality

(CNS): Public Health officials will no longer be releasing the active case numbers or daily test results for COVID-19 as they say testing has drastically decreased over the last few weeks and is not reflecting the reality of transmission. “The daily estimate of active cases no longer provides a true representation of how COVID-19 is currently being transmitted within the community,” officials said in a release issued Monday evening.

Public Health said they will continue to provide an overall seven-day rolling average of positives and current hospitalisations each day and will still publish the detailed synopsis in the weekly Public Health Spotlight.

As of Monday, 1 August, the seven-day rolling average for official tests was 44 but there were nine COVID-positive patients in the hospital, eight of whom were vaccinated with two doses.