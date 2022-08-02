COVID-19 case numbers not reflecting reality
(CNS): Public Health officials will no longer be releasing the active case numbers or daily test results for COVID-19 as they say testing has drastically decreased over the last few weeks and is not reflecting the reality of transmission. “The daily estimate of active cases no longer provides a true representation of how COVID-19 is currently being transmitted within the community,” officials said in a release issued Monday evening.
Public Health said they will continue to provide an overall seven-day rolling average of positives and current hospitalisations each day and will still publish the detailed synopsis in the weekly Public Health Spotlight.
As of Monday, 1 August, the seven-day rolling average for official tests was 44 but there were nine COVID-positive patients in the hospital, eight of whom were vaccinated with two doses.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Cool. Lets close Travel Cayman.
So how do they plan to track COVID? Or will it, like cancer in our community, become an undocumented known unknown?
The vaccine is no longer as effective in preventing transmission but that does not mean it isn’t keeping people out of the hospital. Our numbers in hospital are again starting to decrease. Many people are getting the infection and are either asymptomatic or have minor symptoms similar to a cold.
The virus has changed drastically since Omicron arrived. It is no longer able to replicate in the lung tissue which was causing the lethality of the infection to be quite high compared to the flu.
Covid will continue to be around forever and we cannot be seriously concerned about it to the point that it affects our businesses and daily lives. We have successfully lived with it since dropping the restrictions.
I definitely agree that hospitalizations should be monitored for unusual spikes, people should still get vaccinated and if sick, should test and isolate if positive. However, I don’t believe we should be mass testing healthy people, spraying down everything with bleach and be afraid that Covid will turn the land into a zombie filled hellscape. More common sense and less scaremongering is what is needed.