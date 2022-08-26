Cops worry paydays fuel boozed-up crashes
(CNS): The RCIPS pressed home the message not to drink and drive ahead of the last weekend of the month, which means that Friday is payday for many people. The police are concerned this will fuel more road crashes and are warning people not to get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol. They also reminded bar staff to pay attention to the state of their customers.
“Over the last few months we have seen an increase in the number of traffic collisions during the last weekend of each month, which may coincide with paydays for many persons on island,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “Many DUI arrests are made as a result of traffic collisions. However, as we step up our proactive DUI detection strategy, the number of persons stopped and arrested while driving drunk has also increased.”
He said staff at liquor licensed premises should be aware of the state of the patrons they are serving. “It is within your power to refuse to continue serving persons who are showing obvious signs of being highly intoxicated,” Ebanks said. “We are grateful to the establishments that already do this as a matter of policy, and encourage all liquor licensed establishments to consider doing the same.”
Inspector Andre Tahal of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, whose teams are dealing with hundreds of collisions every month, said drinking and driving is common across all demographics.
“We want to be clear that this is not an issue that is restricted to one particular group of people,” he said. “The consequences of choosing to drive while under the influence are equally dangerous regardless of who it is that makes the choice. We are reiterating our reminder: If you drink, you must have an alternative means of transport… Plan to take a taxi or have a designated driver. Never drink and drive.”
The current legal blood-alcohol limit in the Cayman Islands is 0.1%. If you are tested and found to have a blood-alcohol content at or exceeding this amount you will be subject to arrest. Upon conviction, you are liable to a fine of $1,000 and will lose your driver’s licence for a minimum of twelve months. The penalties increase if you have previous DUI convictions.
The government is planning on lowering the legal limit and will be bringing an amendment to the traffic act next month to cut it down to 0.07%.
Pic is wrong – do not drink and drive!
Perhaps it is time to make it an offense to be a passenger in a car with a drunk driver. The passengers are knowingly allowing that driver to break the law, they have been drinking in the same bar, they know how much alcohol has been consumed. So instead of taking their friends keys, calling them a taxi, or reporting them to the police, they got in the car for a ride home with someone they knew was drunk. That needs to be an offence too. Start hitting people hard with jail time for drink driving.
Give them a few more years and they will find out that people are speeding when they’re late for work.
Instead of them try to implement a very reliable and cost efficient solution no just send out warnings.
No shit, they’re finally figuring out that obvious correlation? How many more years for them to figure out the mysteries of Happy Hour, bottomless Brunch, and nightclub closing times?!?
We must stop paying people immediately.
Stop giving out paychecks – problem solved
I wish there was a sufficiently functional public transit system in place to prevent this from happening in the first place.
Can we stop stating the obvious and find a strategy for dealing with the situation.
Showing up.
Look by the liquor stores on Fridays when people get paid. Tells you all you need to know.
Pay day facilitates more drunk driving. Gosh what geniuses we have here. Pure Caymanian education, training and competence of our mighty officers. This gives me a nice warm secure feeling in their skill set. Kind of like watching a wall being torn down and yes… yes… simply watching!
Okay. So, we’ve been “urged” to not drink and drive, “reminded” not to do so, and now “reiterated” that we shouldn’t do so.
Less bark, more bite.
Stake out near bars near closing. More roadblocks. Arrests and convictions. That’s the only “urging” some people understand.
Wow, what a revelation. And RCIPS have known this to be the case just recently, like in the past decade, Really? This has been the case since the first cars on the road at which time there were workers, paydays and places selling liquor.
Get out there, crack down 24/7/365 and actively catch and fine offenders!!!
So remind me, since when do police just issue reminders instead of getting from behind their desks or the wheel of their air conditioned vehicles to actually enforce road rules and issue fines to ALL offenders?