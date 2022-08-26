Cops worry paydays fuel boozed-up crashes

(CNS): The RCIPS pressed home the message not to drink and drive ahead of the last weekend of the month, which means that Friday is payday for many people. The police are concerned this will fuel more road crashes and are warning people not to get behind the wheel after consuming alcohol. They also reminded bar staff to pay attention to the state of their customers.

“Over the last few months we have seen an increase in the number of traffic collisions during the last weekend of each month, which may coincide with paydays for many persons on island,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “Many DUI arrests are made as a result of traffic collisions. However, as we step up our proactive DUI detection strategy, the number of persons stopped and arrested while driving drunk has also increased.”

He said staff at liquor licensed premises should be aware of the state of the patrons they are serving. “It is within your power to refuse to continue serving persons who are showing obvious signs of being highly intoxicated,” Ebanks said. “We are grateful to the establishments that already do this as a matter of policy, and encourage all liquor licensed establishments to consider doing the same.”

Inspector Andre Tahal of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit, whose teams are dealing with hundreds of collisions every month, said drinking and driving is common across all demographics.

“We want to be clear that this is not an issue that is restricted to one particular group of people,” he said. “The consequences of choosing to drive while under the influence are equally dangerous regardless of who it is that makes the choice. We are reiterating our reminder: If you drink, you must have an alternative means of transport… Plan to take a taxi or have a designated driver. Never drink and drive.”

The current legal blood-alcohol limit in the Cayman Islands is 0.1%. If you are tested and found to have a blood-alcohol content at or exceeding this amount you will be subject to arrest. Upon conviction, you are liable to a fine of $1,000 and will lose your driver’s licence for a minimum of twelve months. The penalties increase if you have previous DUI convictions.

The government is planning on lowering the legal limit and will be bringing an amendment to the traffic act next month to cut it down to 0.07%.