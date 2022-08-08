Cops net second Jamaican fugitive, a suspected killer

(CNS): Police have arrested Jamaican national Neville Peter Butler (27), who has been on the run in the Cayman Islands for the last month. Butler is wanted for murder by Jamaican law enforcement authorities and police believe that he is the man who fled the scene when they arrested Rudolph Almando Shaw on 8 July. Officers came across Butler after they pulled over the vehicle he was in during a proactive operation in West Bay on Saturday.

The RCIPS said police officers had cause to stop the vehicle in the vicinity of Batabano Road, but as the vehicle stopped, they saw one of the occupants throw a package from the vehicle, which was found to contain suspected ganja. All four men who were in the car were arrested over the suspected drugs.

As the officers established their identities, they learned that the men were Jamaican nationals. Three of them (aged 27, 29, and 29) were on the island illegally, including Butler. A fourth man, aged 34, is a work permit holder.

Police said that law enforcement partners in Jamaica have been notified and all four men remain in custody as investigations continue. “The RCIPS is working closely with the Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control (CBC) and Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC) in relation to this matter,” the RCIPS stated.