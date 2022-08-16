Cops need help to ID grocery store robber

Food 4 Less robber on CCTV footage

(CNS): The RCIPS is making a public appeal to help them identify the robber caught on CCTV during an armed stick-up at the Reflections Food 4 Less shop at the Airport Centre on Maclendon Drive, George Town, in the early hours of Saturday morning, 6 August. The grocery store video shows the armed man, who is wearing a large hat and a bandana over his face, threatening to kill staff after he burst in, aiming a handgun at them and demanding cash.

The CCTV footage of the video was formally released by the RCIPS on Monday evening, some eight days after the robbery.

“Although this footage has been circulated previously in the media, with persons apparently claiming to know who the man in the footage is, no one has come forward to provide this information to the police,” Superintendent Peter Lansdown said. “While media commentary can potentially provide us with intelligence, not having proper witness identification impacts our ability to take the necessary steps to bring the perpetrator to justice. We appeal to members of the public who may know who this person is, to do the right thing and come forward.”

The video was circulated on social media and given to the Cayman Compass by Prentice and Stanley Panton, the owners of the store where the robbery had taken place. In an article about the robbery on Monday, Prentice Panton said that crime was part of the cost of doing business in Cayman. Although the latest crime statistics show that the number of robberies has dropped recently, late-night stores and gas stations are still prime targets for robbers.

“We have spent millions on various security features, systems and upgrades, and still we keep getting robbed,” he said. “At this stage, we would have saved that money if we hadn’t spent it and instead just offer up the petty cash during the incidents. In the end, our internal systems and policies failed, and we ended up helping the robber.”

The Pantons also have a problem with shoplifters, many of whom are repeat offenders. “The system and laws are in place for a reason, and we need to jail these people and make them serve the full sentence before we consider releasing them back into the community,” Stanley Panton said. “There is no point in just releasing someone because they served a portion of prison time.”

Prentice added that staff working in their businesses, including the Liquor 4 Less stores, want to be able to protect themselves by wearing bulletproof vests and having pepper spray, both of which are illegal. However, he told the Compass that his conversations with the police about this have been dismissed.

During this stick-up, the robber pointed a black handgun at the store employee and repeatedly threatened his life while he filled up a bag with cash from the till. It is not clear how much was taken during the heist, which lasted around a minute. While no one was physically hurt during the robbery, the clerk has said he believed that with one wrong move he could have died.

Anyone with information about the robber is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.