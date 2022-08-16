Cops need help to ID grocery store robber
(CNS): The RCIPS is making a public appeal to help them identify the robber caught on CCTV during an armed stick-up at the Reflections Food 4 Less shop at the Airport Centre on Maclendon Drive, George Town, in the early hours of Saturday morning, 6 August. The grocery store video shows the armed man, who is wearing a large hat and a bandana over his face, threatening to kill staff after he burst in, aiming a handgun at them and demanding cash.
The CCTV footage of the video was formally released by the RCIPS on Monday evening, some eight days after the robbery.
“Although this footage has been circulated previously in the media, with persons apparently claiming to know who the man in the footage is, no one has come forward to provide this information to the police,” Superintendent Peter Lansdown said. “While media commentary can potentially provide us with intelligence, not having proper witness identification impacts our ability to take the necessary steps to bring the perpetrator to justice. We appeal to members of the public who may know who this person is, to do the right thing and come forward.”
The video was circulated on social media and given to the Cayman Compass by Prentice and Stanley Panton, the owners of the store where the robbery had taken place. In an article about the robbery on Monday, Prentice Panton said that crime was part of the cost of doing business in Cayman. Although the latest crime statistics show that the number of robberies has dropped recently, late-night stores and gas stations are still prime targets for robbers.
“We have spent millions on various security features, systems and upgrades, and still we keep getting robbed,” he said. “At this stage, we would have saved that money if we hadn’t spent it and instead just offer up the petty cash during the incidents. In the end, our internal systems and policies failed, and we ended up helping the robber.”
The Pantons also have a problem with shoplifters, many of whom are repeat offenders. “The system and laws are in place for a reason, and we need to jail these people and make them serve the full sentence before we consider releasing them back into the community,” Stanley Panton said. “There is no point in just releasing someone because they served a portion of prison time.”
Prentice added that staff working in their businesses, including the Liquor 4 Less stores, want to be able to protect themselves by wearing bulletproof vests and having pepper spray, both of which are illegal. However, he told the Compass that his conversations with the police about this have been dismissed.
During this stick-up, the robber pointed a black handgun at the store employee and repeatedly threatened his life while he filled up a bag with cash from the till. It is not clear how much was taken during the heist, which lasted around a minute. While no one was physically hurt during the robbery, the clerk has said he believed that with one wrong move he could have died.
Anyone with information about the robber is asked to contact George Town CID at 949-4222.
See the footage below:
Spent millions on what a camera that no employee looks at before buzzing in mask individuals with Sunday service hats fire the woman that was on her phone buzzing in robbers ask her she probably knows who it is she obviously let him in easy enough
The judges need to stiffen up the penalties. Prison officials need to turn HMS Northward into a prison instead of a country club and run it like the military so these people can learn discipline. AC and use of electronics only for well behaved prisoners. Rice and beans meals. Sheriff Joe from Arizona would be a great example.
CNS: Former Sheriff Joe Arpaio has cost Arizona taxpayers $100M.
See also Harvard Political Review – Recidivism Imprisons American Progress
“When prisoners are released in Norway, they stay out of prison. Norway has one of the lowest recidivism rates in the world at 20%. The U.S. has one of the highest: 76.6% of prisoners are rearrested within five years. Among Norway’s prison population that was unemployed prior to their arrests, they saw a 40% increase in their employment rates once released. The country attributes this to its mission of rehabilitation and reemergence into society through its accepting and empathetic approach.”
We need help the police as someone knows who it. Next time it can be someone in your family/friend may get killed because no one won’t pass information. The police need remove guns off the street.
Now maybe it is time for merchants to invest in bullet proof glass cages with drawers.
Welcome to Little Jamaica.
Thanks Mac Saunders and Bryan.
It’s actually a sequel. Jamaica – the day after. We know the plot. The end is economic and social devastation. The unlikely characters in the first episode, and again in today’s sequel, are Canadians who are confident they are doing the right thing but are in fact enablers. At this stage I am hoping for a plot twist. God Save the Queen (and the Caymanian People).
At this rate we might as well defund the police, leverage as much technology as possible in lieu of a ineffective police force and/or pay the community to do their job. I’m all for community policing, you know, cause I live here and want to feel safe but seriously what exactly does rcips do? And why is it they there subpar performance is accepted as the best we can do?
I hope they catch this guy but beyond that I’m more interested in what the POLICE ARE GOING TO DO, to restore the community confidence they have lost. Leave the racist xenophobic responses out of it, I’m talking about a real strategy.
We all need to have guns and then can handle some of this on our own as the police are too busy catching speeders and drunks! Guess the Governor will have a statement soon to reassure us all.
The answer to what are the police going to do about it – not a dam thing except some talk!
Do they have a silent alarm button??
police-cops grasping at straws….
he is in full disguise….you will never get enough evidence to convict.
I’m sure everyone knows who this is, but no one will tell and so crime goes on. Very sad culture it has created.
What a lowlife.
I want to know how he got his hands on my wife’s hat.
Thats his grammas
Why RCIP? So you can let them go? Like you did when they were previously caught for shoplifting, and when they took that nice bike from outside the bar?
You do not enforce the laws and this is what we are coming to.