Coordinated effort leads to rescue near 12-Mile Bank

CICG vessel, Protector

(CNS): Three people were rescued at sea on Sunday night after their boat overturned. According to the RCIPS, the Cayman Islands Coast Guard (CICG) and the police helicopter responded to a 911 call about the situation just after 8pm. While the exact location was unknown, the boat was thought to be on the south side of the 12-Mile Bank. Using the helicopter’s search and rescue equipment, the crew found the overturned vessel, which was almost completely submerged, just after 8:45pm, 45 minutes after the emergency call but minutes after launching, the police said.

The CICG vessel, Protector, which was already heading in the direction of the distressed boat, was directed to the location by the police chopper and arrived just after 9pm. The coastguard rescued all three people and transported them to the George Town Harbour, where they were met by emergency medical staff and evaluated before being released, police said.

The CICG and the RCIPS thanked all members of the public who joined them in the effort to find and rescue the group.