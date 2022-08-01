Census reveals high level of disability in local women

Deputy Premier Chris Saunders at the census press briefing

(CNS): One of the most concerning statistics revealed by the census is the number of Caymanian women suffering debilitating health consequences of non-communicable diseases, Deputy Premier Chris Saunders said at the press briefing to mark the publication of the Cayman Islands’ 2021 Census of Population and Housing Report.

He noted a “remarkable” difference in the health outcomes for local women when it came to disabilities and diabetes, as he raised the possibility that the cause of the higher rates might be cultural issues or diets. He said this was one of the trends that jumped out to him as a priority issue.

“The one number that really threw me a curve ball was the health number in terms of diabetes, arthritis and everything else,” he said in answer to a CNS question at last week’s press briefing. “When you do look at the breakdown between Caymanian and non-Caymanian, it was quite significant in terms of the difference, and also when you look at the numbers between male and female, it was also noticeably different, with females being higher.”

According to the report, diabetes impacts 4.6% of the population, arthritis 2.2% and cataracts 2%. But a breakdown of the statistics shows that Caymanians are three times more likely to suffer a debilitating illness than non-Caymanians. More women have disabilities than men, even though women now make up less than half the population at 49.3%, a reversal of the figure in the 2010 census.

Women have a higher incidence of all disabilities except hearing and communicating disabilities at 167.6 per 1,000 compared to 127.2 men per 1,000. Overall, Caymanians aged five and older have a significantly higher disability incidence rate at 219.8 per 1,000, compared to non-Caymanians at 64.2 per 1,000.

However, this difference between locals and non-Caymanians is likely because older residents are far more likely to be Caymanians, given the immigration policies. According to the population figures, the number of people aged 65 and over has almost doubled since the 2010 census, jumping to 5,602 people compared to 2,832 a decade ago, and now make up 7.9% of the population, the fastest growing demographic.

Saunders said that Health Minister Sabrina Turner would be looking very closely at these trends to develop policies to address the high levels of disability.

“Some of the most basic functions of any government are to ensure you have an educated, healthy population,” he said, noting that education was trending in the right direction, but health required a deep dive, given that 95% of the people here make their living providing a service.

“People can’t provide a service or provide for their families if they are unhealthy,” he said. Saying that the ministry will be expanding its ‘wellness’ remit to promote healthy living, Saunders said that the “health numbers are of concern for us”.

For this census, there was a more comprehensive set of questions about disability, measuring duration and severity and associated illnesses, as well as the level of insurance coverage and type of insurance. Approximately 93.1% of the total population had health insurance, but just over 91% of Caymanians had healthcare coverage compared to 95.5% of non-Caymanians. Just over 18% of all residents had health insurance provided through the government.