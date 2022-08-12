CBC deports illegal Jamaican fugitives

CBC headquarters in George Town

(CNS): Four Jamaican nationals have been deported, including Neville Peter Butler, who is wanted by the Jamaican authorities on suspicion of murder. Ravan L. George, who is also wanted in Jamaica for serious offences, and two of their associates, one of whom landed in the Cayman Islands illegally, have also been sent home. All four men were removed Friday morning under the Customs and Border Control Act, CBC officials said in a short release.

Butler has been hiding in Cayman since he evaded police last month when they arrested Rudolph Almando Shaw, another Jamaican suspected killer, who had arrived in Cayman by boat illegally.

All four fugitives were arrested during an RCIPS operation on 6 August. The two unnamed men are also wanted by the Jamaica Constabulary Force for questioning. One had landed here illegally and the other was in the Cayman Islands on a work permit, which has been revoked by Workforce Opportunities and Residency Cayman (WORC).

The four men were escorted to Jamaica this morning by the CBC, RCIPS and Prison Officers and were handed over to the Jamaica authorities upon arrival there.