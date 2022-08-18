Caymanians fear climate change will impact their lives

(CNS): The cost of living may be the most pressing issue facing the people of the Cayman Islands right now but climate change is also ‘very’ or ‘extremely’ important to the majority of people who took part in a recent government survey on the topic. Of the 1,085 people who answered all the questions, 80% said they were concerned that climate change will impact them personally at some point in their lives. More than a quarter said over-development is Cayman’s most pressing problem.

The survey was facilitated by the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency to evaluate and measure local climate change knowledge, attitudes and practices as part of the ongoing national Climate Change Risk Assessment. The anonymous digital survey was open for four weeks and 1,085 people took part; about three-quarters of them were Caymanian or permanent residents. According to the report, 924 respondents answered every question in each section.

The results showed that over 60% of people don’t have enough information to prepare for what might happen but over half of them believe the government should be responsible for tackling the impacts. However, most respondents said they trust climate change information from scientists and environmental groups rather than the government.

Around 90% of people said that they had noticed coastal erosion and beach loss in Cayman, and around 80% said the weather was hotter here and that rain patterns had changed. Over 80% of respondents associated climate change with sea level rise and loss of coral reefs. But most of those who took part (90%) believe the impact of climate change in the Cayman Islands can be tackled.

The ministry welcomed the survey results and officials said in a press release that the number of respondents exceeded the goal of 400 people taking part to get a meaningful measure of public insight and opinion and mirrored participation levels in similar surveys in European countries.

Ministry Chief Officer Jennifer Ahearn said there was a high level of awareness and concern about climate change in the Cayman Islands community. She said the insights would be “incredibly valuable to our efforts to update the 2011 Draft Climate Change Policy” and the development of public awareness and education initiatives related to climate change.

While the full Climate Change Risk Assessment report is expected next month, a technical working group spearheaded by the Ministry of Sustainability and Climate Resiliency is working to update the 2011 Draft Climate Change Policy by the end of 2022.

“In an effort to have an updated policy to Cabinet by the end of the year, the technical working group recently presented Caucus with our ambitious schedule of stakeholder consultation and public meetings. Working closely with the climate change risk assessment stakeholder group, our aim is to have a working draft finalised for public review and input by October 2022,” Ahearn said.

“I know the level of ongoing projects can sometimes feel overwhelming but public participation is essential to developing inclusive, holistic policy and we hope to see a high level of turnout at the public meetings once those dates are announced next month,” she added.