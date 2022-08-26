Cayman sees first case of dengue in three years

Aedes aegypti mosquito

(CNS): The Public Health Department has confirmed a case of dengue fever in the Cayman Islands this week, the first for three years. Officials have not said if the individual suffering from the mosquito-borne viral disease had a travel history to a place where it is prevalent but did confirm there had been no local transmission. Although dengue is not considered to be endemic to Cayman, as historically there has been no sustained transmission, it can still spread when Aedes aegypti mosquitoes bite infected travellers.

An average of one to four imported cases per year are recorded locally, but with the closure of the borders in 2020 and 2021 the last reported case of dengue was in 2019. With the confirmation of this one case, the PHD is now urging people to practice measures that will prevent them from getting bitten.

“The Public Health Department works very closely with the Mosquito Research and Control Unit (MRCU) to take vector control measures every time a suspected case is reported,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez.

MRCU Director Dr Alan Wheeler added that his department had already begun preventative control measures across the Cayman Islands and would continue to monitor and adjust its activities based on surveillance findings and guidance from the PHD.

This guidance is greatly impacted by the Health Services Authority’s (HSA) capacity to test locally for vector-borne diseases, such as dengue. It has a year-round surveillance system that involves weekly monitoring of potential mosquito-borne illnesses reported by public and private physicians that have proven very sensitive when detecting dengue cases.

Public Health asked the public to be aware of the symptoms. “With the frequency of travel between the Cayman Islands and other regional destinations, the likelihood of an increase in imported cases is a strong possibility,” officials warned.

Recommended prevention measures include wearing long sleeves and long pants, and using mosquito bite repellent containing at least 50% DEET. People should also eliminate potential Aedes aegypti breeding grounds by turning over sources of standing water around their homes and other buildings.