Alarming number of speeders on local roads

(CNS): As Cayman marks the grim milestone of a dozen road deaths this year, the police are appealing to drivers to slow down and stop drinking. The RCIPS is urging motorists to engage in safe driving over weekends and in bad weather, as the number of fatal collisions this year climbs. Aleiny Reve Villegas (20) was the latest person to die in the eleventh fatal collision of 2022. Her death follows that of Margaret Rose Garcia (77), who was killed on the way home from her daughter’s wedding on 31 July.

“Unfortunately, some members of the public are seemingly taking a callous attitude toward dangerous driving behaviours, particularly speeding,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “We are seeing an alarming number of persons driving at excessive speeds, and the consequences of that decision. Speeding greatly increases your chances of being involved in a collision and makes it far more likely that the consequences of a collision will be serious, or even deadly. The outcome is even more likely when you add alcohol into the mix.”

The penalty for speeding is a fine of $20 for every mile per hour over the speed limit a driver is travelling. If the total fine exceeds $500 dollars, drivers will have to attend court and if convicted, they are liable to have their licence suspended for a minimum of twelve months in addition to the fine.

The current legal blood-alcohol limit in the Cayman Islands is 0.100%. Those tested and found to have a blood-alcohol content at or exceeding this amount will be subject to arrest. Upon conviction, they can expect a fine of up to $1,000 and the loss of their driver’s licence for a minimum of twelve months. The penalties increase for those with previous DUI convictions.

“Our officers are out on patrol and will continue to target and prosecute persons who engage in unsafe driving behaviours,” warned Inspector Andre Tahal of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “The best choice of action is to slow down, drive safely and avoid becoming involved in a collision or being prosecuted for an offence. And if you are going to drink, ensure you arrange an alternate way to get home safely. Never drink and drive. Let’s work together to make our roads safe,” he added.