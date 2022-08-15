Alarming number of speeders on local roads
(CNS): As Cayman marks the grim milestone of a dozen road deaths this year, the police are appealing to drivers to slow down and stop drinking. The RCIPS is urging motorists to engage in safe driving over weekends and in bad weather, as the number of fatal collisions this year climbs. Aleiny Reve Villegas (20) was the latest person to die in the eleventh fatal collision of 2022. Her death follows that of Margaret Rose Garcia (77), who was killed on the way home from her daughter’s wedding on 31 July.
“Unfortunately, some members of the public are seemingly taking a callous attitude toward dangerous driving behaviours, particularly speeding,” said Acting Superintendent Brad Ebanks. “We are seeing an alarming number of persons driving at excessive speeds, and the consequences of that decision. Speeding greatly increases your chances of being involved in a collision and makes it far more likely that the consequences of a collision will be serious, or even deadly. The outcome is even more likely when you add alcohol into the mix.”
The penalty for speeding is a fine of $20 for every mile per hour over the speed limit a driver is travelling. If the total fine exceeds $500 dollars, drivers will have to attend court and if convicted, they are liable to have their licence suspended for a minimum of twelve months in addition to the fine.
The current legal blood-alcohol limit in the Cayman Islands is 0.100%. Those tested and found to have a blood-alcohol content at or exceeding this amount will be subject to arrest. Upon conviction, they can expect a fine of up to $1,000 and the loss of their driver’s licence for a minimum of twelve months. The penalties increase for those with previous DUI convictions.
“Our officers are out on patrol and will continue to target and prosecute persons who engage in unsafe driving behaviours,” warned Inspector Andre Tahal of the Traffic and Roads Policing Unit. “The best choice of action is to slow down, drive safely and avoid becoming involved in a collision or being prosecuted for an offence. And if you are going to drink, ensure you arrange an alternate way to get home safely. Never drink and drive. Let’s work together to make our roads safe,” he added.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Speed tables in all low speed posted residential areas and school districts. Start with Church St. to South Sound Road and Walker Road.
We can’t always blame the RCIPS for the careless,reckless,irresponsible drivers who use the roadways with lack of care and abandon.
I drive to work at 5am almost everyday. I have been crossed by cars who are sometimes in excess of double the posted speed limit of 40 mph on the northern end of the ETH.
I have rarely ever seen a police car on the roads at that time.
The ETH from WB towards the Yacht Club roundabout (it’s an oval) is very popular for speeders all hours of day and night.
The RCIPS are there sometimes on the northern end just prior to the last roundabout, usually after 5pm as they are able to stand in the shade to nab unspecting drivers. But they are not there often enough.
What needs to be employed is speed/radar cameras that capture an image of the car, license plate and occupants.
The DMV has records of all vehicles on our roads. At least they should…
Tickers should be auto generated sent to the vehicles owners address, and also attached to the licensing renewal fees. When a person fails to pay a ticket, and then goes to relicense their vehicle, the fine must be paid. Failure to pay, simple. The RCIPS system is alerted that the vehicle is no longer licensed and an outstanding fine exists.
There are some solutions to curb speeding, this isn’t the only one.
More effective policing. Better driving practices by those who are there to uphold and enforce the laws.
Vehicles with the front windshield completely tinted over is illegal.
Yet, up until last week I watched as a police car crossed a car on the WB road with a completely blacked out windshield.. They never turned around..
Too many poor examples of bad policing.
A friend was caught in the UK recently
The amount you’re fined depends on what the speed limit was and how much over it you were driving. It’s usually a percentage of your weekly income, up to a maximum of £1,000 (£2,500 if you were driving on a motorway).
CIG don’t have income data, thank God.
It’s almost cultural at this point. Practically zero barrier to entry to own a car (compared to everyone’s home country), lax enforcement, and lot of drivers’ source of identity and enrichment (rather than function).
We don’t want to work with you RCIP. We want you to enforce the laws! Why is it so hard?
More talk but no action will be taken. The roads are survival of the fastest anymore. Hell Stevie Wonder could catch these crazy drivers but our wonderful police department just talks a good story but can not produce any results.
There has been almost 0 police presence for years. You think its going to change over night? I dont know what to say. Keep doing your jobs, don’t slack off and it will change. My thing is that I don’t have faith that the RCIPS is capable of continuing control. They just don’t have the competence.
This makes my blood boil. RCIPS once again is addressing the death-trap roads by “urging” the public to follow the law. If “urging” made a difference, we wouldn’t be seeing the increase in the number of people killed on our roads. Yea, those sanctions are tough, but they don’t mean anything if people don’t get to Court, and that won’t have a chance of happening unless the police are enforcing the law. Do your job and stop the condescending tone. Enough!
Whereare the police? I dont see them with any speed traps
..maybe i out at wrong time…
Can somebody in govt put forwards a proposal to reduce the legal blood alcohol limit? Cayman is out of step with the rest of the world on this including many countries which have a heavy reliance on private vehicles for transportation.
Legal limit is 20% higher than rest of the world, DUI is only a misdemeanor Traffic offense, and complete absence of credible enforcement, all play to the status quo.
Why?
If they cared that much they would have roadblocks at the parking lot exit of the Strand every weekend instead of ticketing people doing 38 in a 30 on their way to work at 7:45 on a Monday morning.
this is because of the stupid speeds limits.
why is the jamaican licsense accepted here when it is not accepted in the uk?
will wait for answer.
You’ll be waiting a very long time!
free money making solution:
treble all speeding fines.
bring in private run traffic police who are funded by fines.
cig will makes 10x times as much on fines.
police can then do real work or we can reduce their numbers.
win-win-win.
I’m a law-abiding citizen and I’m sick to death of the RCIPS’s lack of true commitment to fixing our appalling driving and their repetitive, bland appeals following road accidents and unpalatable statistics. Nobody, NOBODY, takes any notice of those statements, and they know it. But they still keep parroting them.
We all know that the police institutionally ignore wrongdoers on the road and have done so for years. Every time we go on the roads we see law-breakers whom the police have turned a blind eye to. And so the carnage goes on, and it’s invariably followed by a police appeal to slow down, or something equally fatuous.
Until someone with imagination starts to look at the structural and institutional questions surrounding this issue, and as long as the police are accountable to nobody except the governor, this will continue. It’s high time the RCIPS became accountable to us, the people – specifically a committee of furious citizens who can tell them to get off their backsides and crack down on killers on the road – or lose their jobs.
Can the police also start penalising people who drive way below the speed limit? This is just as dangerous too!
Cameras that can detect speeding and and running of red lights, and initiate an automatic ticket would be an asset. These systems exist, they don’t have to be reinvented.
Making taxis more user friendly and changing the culture so that customers don’t feel that they will be taken advantage can encourage more people to use their services when the person is not in a position to drive safely, could be of huge benefit. Systems to facilitate this exist and do not have to be reinvented. Cayman is really not that unique.
Having an effective public transport system could overhaul so many things in these islands and ease the burden of enforcement of our current traffic situations and possibly reduce the number of sad incidents.
We can really do better.
A prolonged Public service announcements campaign on all of the social media and radio stations will go a long ways in sensitizing the populace.
The one in a while announcement cannot be expected to penetrate
people minds.
The police force is focusing more on traffic related issues, meanwhile i have low life insects prowling through my yard and trying car door’s early in the mornings. Seems they are doing a great job policing neighborhood’s. SMH
Policing is number one issue. 9-5 Policing does work. Police stationed at strategic location HOURLY and DAILY would help.
There needs to be a specific offense of driving in the incorrect lane and causing an obstruction – i.e. the outside lane when not overtaking. The lane furthest from the curb is ONLY to be used when overtaking slower traffic (while still within the speed limit), or for approaching a junction or roundabout where you plan to turn right.
We need some mystery shoppers to test out the driving instructors on the island. I’ve seen three terrible examples recently from people under formal driving instruction. They were instructed to use the wrong lane, or to incorrectly navigate a roundabout, and other very obvious driving mistakes that would have failed a driving test in the UK. If that is how they are taught, and still manage to pass the test, it is no wonder driving standards are so shockingly low here. Driving instructors and examiners are to blame for not knowing how to drive correctly themselves!
Give me Uber or Flex and i’ll stop.